Ferrero Unveils Nutella Ice Cream For Summer

Italian confectionery giant Ferrero celebrated Nutella's 60th anniversary in Paris with a sweet surprise: the launch of Nutella Ice Cream.

The news was revealed by Alessandro Paleni, regional marketing manager of Ferrero's Ice Cream division, via a LinkedIn post titled 'You Dreamed It, We Did It!'

Paleni described the ice cream as a 'Nutella 2.0' moment, combining the Nutella flavour with a new frozen texture for a unique ice cream experience.

He also announced that the novelty will hit Italian supermarket shelves in early June.

Nutella Ice Cream

Local press reports indicate the 230-gram tub of Nutella-based ice cream, made with milk, sugar, cream, and crunchy hazelnuts, has appeared in several leading Italian supermarket chains such as Conad, Carrefour, Esselunga, and Coop. The suggested retail price is €4.99.

However, according to a LinkedIn post by Antonella Sottero, managing director of Ferrero Iberica, Nutella Ice Cream has been available in Spain and Portugal since mid-May.

The new frozen treat is slightly more expensive than in Italy, retailing at €5.99 in local supermarkets and hypermarkets.

This ice cream version of the popular hazelnut chocolate spread comes three years after Ferrero launched Ferrero Rocher and Raffaello ice cream sticks and Estathé ice lollies.

Ferrero

In February of this year, Ferrero reported a 21% increase in revenue to €17 billion in its fiscal year ended August 2023, boosted by organic growth and acquisitions.

The company bought Wells Enterprises in the period as part of its strategy to expand its business in North America and in the ice cream category, giving it access to brands such as Blue Bunny and Halo Top.