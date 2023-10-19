Free From Food Returns To Amsterdam With Over 250 Innovative Exhibitors

This year’s Free From Food exhibition will return to the RAI Amsterdam from 21 to 22 November, with over 250 exhibitors showcasing their innovations to the industry.

Companies with products in the free-from, plant-based, vegan, healthy, organic, and functional-and-health ingredient space will all take to the show floor to highlight their latest products and discuss the current trends sweeping the sector.

First-time exhibitors this year include sustainable food packaging business Packiro GmbH, authentic pitta and Arabic flatbread producer Nina Bakery Europe, innovative egg-based food manufacturer Mundo Healthy, SZEGA Foods, and the Time-Travelling Milkman, as well as revolutionary food producers Those Vegan Cowboys.

Those Vegan Cowboys will be highlighting how it is possible to produce food – specifically, milk and cheese – by precision fermentation, without cows or other animals.

Among the returning exhibitors to Free From Food will be free-from flour and semi-finished-product manufacturer Favero Antonio, innovative and functional workwear specialist Kentaur, free-from flour and food ingredient specialist MartinoRossi, and Nutrilab B.V.

Also exhibiting at the event once again will be Meurens Natural, a family-owned Belgian business specialising in processing cereals and dried fruits into organic and natural ingredients for the food sector.

The company will exhibit its Sipal range of non-refined organic cereal and dried fruit extracts that provide sweetening and technical functionalities for all food-processing sectors.

Ronald Holman, event director at Free From Food, stated, “We are very excited about this year’s event. We have a fantastic line-up of extremely high-quality exhibitors taking part, with some truly innovative food and drink products from across the different sectors of the industry.

“There will be buyers in attendance from supermarket chains and smaller independent retailers across Europe, so huge opportunities for exhibitors and visitors alike. We are really looking forward to welcoming everyone to our market-leading event in November.”

Free From Food 2023 returns to the RAI Amsterdam from 21 to 22 November.

For more information and to register to attend, visit www.amsterdam.freefromfoodexpo.com.

