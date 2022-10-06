Subscribe Login
Free From Functional & Health Ingredients To Host 10th Edition In Amsterdam

Free From Functional & Health Ingredients is hosting its 10th edition at RAI Amsterdam on 22 and 23 November 2022.

This year's event will focus around themes including vegan, plant-based, gluten-free, free from, organic, functional and healthy lifestyle.

The event will host hundreds of international exhibitors and country pavilions and a conference programme divided across three different theatres:

  • Free From Retail
  • Vegan and Plant-Based
  • Supplier and Insights

The event will also featuring speakers from Deloitte, IRI Worldwide, the University of Wageningen, ProVeg International and AOECS.

Event director, Ronald Holman, said, "Industry research shows that the sector is well and truly booming thanks to greater consumer concern about health and wellbeing post-COVID, so we are excited to help our visitors and exhibitors capitalise on this. 

"There will be lots of networking opportunities enabling those within the industry to reconnect and make new contacts, as well as vast learning opportunities through our popular conference. This year’s event is sure to be the best yet, enabling top professionals in the industry to engage and plan for the future as we emerge from the depths of the pandemic."

For more information and to register, click here.

The free-from market continues to enjoy a surge in popularity, with consumers increasingly embracing eco-friendly and free-from alternatives.

In 2020, free-from value sales increased by 16.9%, to break the £1 billion (€1.18 billion) ceiling. This growth continued throughout 2021, with early reports showing demand soaring by 19.6% (£496.1 million).

In June, the ninth edition of Free From Functional Food & Health Ingredients Expo was held in Barcelona, which saw the attendance of thousands of key decision-makers from some of the world’s leading retailers and food manufacturers.

