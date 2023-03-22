Frostkrone Gets Ready For BBQ Season

The Frostkrone Food Group is getting ready for the BBQ season with a range of delicious finger food and snacks to suit every taste.

Customers can already start looking forward to treats on the barbecue, while spending happy and carefree hours enjoying them.

These finger food and snack variations can be prepared just as easily in the frying pan, oven, or in the deep fryer. The product range includes:

Meatless Snacks:

• Sweetcorn & Chilli: Sweet and spicy corn, seasoned the Mexican way and enveloped in crunchy batter.

• Grilling Cheese Sticks: Sticks of aromatic halloumi cheese are wrapped in a crispy batter, tempura-style.

• Mozzarella Bricks: Filled with soft, velvety mozzarella enveloped in a crispy coating, these mozzarella bricks taste especially good when they are prepared straight on the grill.

Burgers:

• Barbecued Gouda Patties: In a coating of delicate potato flakes, these patties oozing both Gouda and Cheddar cheese offer you the complete and utter pleasure of cheese straight off the grill.

• Sweetcorn Burgers: Made of sunny sweetcorn in crispy batter just need a few minutes on the hot grill and they’re ready to go.

Vegan Burger:

• Barbecued Vegetable Burgers: Savoured 'neat', served as a side dish, or in a bread roll, the vegetable burger created out of corn, peppers, peas and sweet potato purée is cloaked in a crispy coating of potato flakes.

The barbecued vegetable burger is also available without a coating.

Meat Products:

• Corny Dogs: Every fan of the USA knows and loves this typically American snack. These simple and traditional Corny Dogs are hearty little sausages covered in a particularly crunchy coating of cornflakes and make a gorgeous snack, perfected with just the right tomato and pepper dip.

• Chicken Pops: Aromatically spiced tender chicken breast is enveloped in a coating of crispy cornflakes. When these are barbecued all over to a crunch, it doesn’t take long for the tasty Pops to be picked up and, true to their name, popped into someone’s mouth.

All products are pre-fried and deep-frozen.

