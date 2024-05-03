52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
A-Brands

Game On: 7-Eleven Unveils Slurpee-Inspired Gaming Device With The Tetris Company

By Dayeeta Das
7-Eleven, Inc. has teamed up with The Tetris Company to celebrate the 40th anniversary of the iconic Tetris game with limited edition merchandise available at participating stores and on 7Collection.com in the US.

Customers who purchase participating products via 7Rewards, Speedy Rewards, or 7NOW Delivery will have a chance to win one of 20,000 limited edition Tetris handheld gaming devices shaped like 7-Eleven's frozen beverage – the Slurpee drink.

'Spirit Of Innovation'

"As we mark the milestone 40th anniversary of Tetris, we are excited to announce our partnership with 7-Eleven, another iconic brand beloved across generations," said Maya Rogers, CEO of Tetris.

"This collaboration celebrates our spirit of innovation and delivers fans with a new, fun way to experience Tetris," Rogers added.

The bespoke handheld devices, designed and manufactured by My Arcade, celebrate the legacy of Tetris in the form of the iconic frozen beverage.

Other merchandise includes limited edition co-branded retro t-shirts, hoodies, hats, stickers, keychains and totes.

7-Eleven is also offering a limited quantity of gaming devices for purchase.

'Passionate Gaming Enthusiasts'

"We know our customers are passionate gaming enthusiasts who also appreciate a healthy dose of nostalgia – making this collaboration with Tetris a perfect fit," said Marissa Jarratt, executive vice president and chief marketing and sustainability officer. "We're excited to bring fans of these iconic brands a unique, one-of-a-kind way to play the classic arcade game they love."

To increase the chances of winning, loyalty members can score seven extra entries by purchasing items like Slurpee drinks, Big Gulp and Big Bite hot dogs, as well as other participating products.

