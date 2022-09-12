Subscribe Login
Gluten-Free Products Market To Be Worth €12.7bn By End Of Decade

The global market for gluten-free products is set to be worth $12.89 billion (€12.7 billion) by the end of the decade, a new study by Polaris Market Research has found.

The market is set to grow at a CAGR of 9.5% between now and 2030, the research firm said.

The growth in the gluten-free products market is set to be driven by multiple factors, according to Polaris – a rise in the prevalence of coeliac disease, increased spending on healthy food, consumer awareness, a change in eating habits, increased R&D activities, and favourable government initiatives.

It added that around 1% of the global population suffers from some degree of coeliac disease, with gluten intolerance more common in regions like Asia and Africa than in western countries.

Bakery A Key Driver

The bakery segment is likely to capture the highest revenue share in the growing gluten-free market, with gluten-free bread, cakes etc gaining popularity, particularly among younger consumers and those seeking healthier products, Polaris added. Gluten-free ready meals are also likely to see growth, it added.

From a geographical point of view, North America is expected to see the highest revenue growth in gluten-free products over the coming decade, due to high awareness about gluten intolerance as well as higher spending on healthy food, the research firm said.

A myriad of retailers have increased their range of gluten-free products in recent years, including Kaufland, Jumbo, Coop Switzerland, Mercadona, Migros and others. Beverage makers have also got in on the act – Portugal's Super Bock recently launched a gluten-free variant, for example.

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

