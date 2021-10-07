Goya Foods Celebrates 85th Anniversary | ESM Magazine

ESM Magazine

Goya Foods Celebrates 85th Anniversary

Published on Oct 7 2021 1:06 PM in A-Brands tagged: Spain / Juices / Beans / Goya Foods / Olive Oils

Goya Foods Celebrates 85th Anniversary
Goya Foods Celebrates 85th Anniversary
Goya Foods, the largest Hispanic food company for Latin cuisine, is celebrating its 85th anniversary in 2021.

The company wants to celebrate its success and thank the 4,500 employees who have built Goya into the trusted brand it is today. 

It also wants to pay tribute to its consumers for supporting the company over the years. 

Goya Foods is a passionate community that strives for excellence in the food it produces. 

The company's true essence is reflected in its unwavering dedication to supplying and delivering the highest quality, authentic products. 

Goya Foods' 85th anniversary is a celebration of family culinary traditions and the delicious Latin flavours around the world.

Goya has more than 4,000 references in its portfolio, such as grains, preserves, fruit pulps, marinades, snacks and biscuits, highlighting a wide range of Mexican products.

The company also offers Goya beans in various formats, and the queen of Goya drinks – coconut water, a great isotonic ally full of vitamins.

In its constant commitment to offer a healthy and balanced diet, Goya remains at the forefront in offering products that meet the new requirements of consumers, such as Masarepa Corn Flour, products that are free of gluten and GMOs, as well as a family of organics, vegan, kosher and other items.

The company added that it is worth highlighting the company's production plant in which Goya Spain transfers the roots and flavours of the Mediterranean diet around the world.

Goya's field of excellence lies in the selection, filtration and production of extra virgin olive oil, olive oils, and light flavoured olive oil of unmatched quality in the sector.

In addition, the factory produces the Manzanilla and Gordal varieties of olives. Its product lines include smooth olives, as well as pitted, sliced, stuffed, with chopped peppers, alcaparrado and salad olives.

Goya employs strict quality control in its production, covering the different stages of the process, in coherence with the latest research and development in the sector.

For more information, visit www.goya.es.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A Brands news. Sponsored post. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: The European Supermarket Magazine.

