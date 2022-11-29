Hain Celestial Names Former Glanbia Executive As New Top Boss

Organic and natural products company Hain Celestial Group has named Wendy P Davidson as its new president and chief executive officer, effective 1 January 2023.

She has also been appointed as a member of the company’s board of directors, effective 1 January 2023, taking the size of the board to nine.

Mark L Schiller will transition to a non-executive director role on the board after 31 December and will serve as an 'ongoing resource' to Davidson.

“On behalf of the board of directors, I would like to thank Mark for his unwavering commitment and leadership during his four-year tenure as CEO,” said Dawn Zier, chair of the board.

"Mark has played an instrumental role in simplifying the company and instilling greater operational discipline throughout the organisation, and we are foundationally stronger as a result. We look forward to his continued contributions and insights as a member of our board."

A Seasoned Professional

Davidson is a seasoned consumer packaged goods executive with expertise in sales and marketing.

Most recently, she served as president of the Americas for Glanbia Performance Nutrition, where she played an instrumental role in the company's post-pandemic recovery and integrating several acquired brands into a single operating model.

Before this, she was president of Away from Home (formerly US Specialty Channels) for Kellogg Company and held various executive roles at McCormick & Co. Inc. and Tyson Foods Inc.

Currently, Davidson serves as a director of First Horizon Corporation.

She is a graduate of Luther College with a BA degree in political science and sociology and has completed Harvard Business School’s two-year executive programme.

Commenting on her new role, Davidson, said, "Hain’s global portfolio of organic and natural brands is authentic and beloved by consumers. The leadership team has set a strong foundation for the Company's 3.0 strategy, and I look forward to working together to execute on the company’s growth agenda and build upon this strategy."

