Henkel Completes Organisational Restructuring Of Adhesive Technologies

Henkel has completed a restructuring process of its Adhesive Technologies unit, which the firm says will enable it to 'use scale and competence benefits even more efficiently'.

Going forward, the unit will focus on three business areas – Mobility & Electronics, Packaging & Consumer Goods, and Craftsmen, Construction & Professional – and nine underlying strategic business units.

Düsseldorf-based Henkel will provide more information on the new organisational structure in its first quarter trading statement, which is due to be published on 4 May.

'Future-Oriented Innovations'

'Going forward, the company wants to drive even better and faster tailor-made, high-impact and future-oriented innovations together with our customers,' Henkel said in a statement. 'That is why Adhesive Technologies will be set up with three strong and similarly sized business areas, in which Henkel will actively shape relevant megatrends such as mobility, sustainability and connectivity through its innovative solutions.'

Previously, the Adhesive Technologies arm comprised four business units overseeing eleven underlying strategic business units – a template that 'proved itself in a volatile environment', Henkel added.

Read More: Henkel Expects To Lose Sales Momentum In 2023

Business Unit Performance

Henkel plans to report key sales figures for the Adhesive Technologies business unit from the first quarter of 2023, in line with the future reporting structure for its Consumer Brands business unit. The German firm also plans to 'slightly adapt' its regional reporting.

From the first quarter of 2023 onwards, Henkel will comment on its business performance along the regions Europe, IMEA, North America, Latin America and Asia-Pacific.

Read More: Henkel Appoints New Executive Vice President For Adhesive Technologies

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.