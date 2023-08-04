How To Get To Anuga 2023

The world's biggest food trade fair, Anuga, returns to Koelnmesse from 7 to 11 October 2023, featuring ten trade shows in one: Anuga Fine Food, Anuga Frozen Food, Anuga Meat, Anuga Chilled & Fresh Food, Anuga Dairy, Anuga Bread & Bakery, Anuga Drinks, Anuga Organic, Anuga Hot Beverages and Anuga Out-of-Home.

Koelnmesse's central location, close to the centre of Cologne, Germany, makes it accessible via a variety of transport networks, including by car, train, air or public transport.

Here are some of the ways in which you can get to Anuga 2023.

Getting to Anuga by Car

Koelnmesse's location, at Messeplatz 1 (50679 Köln), is easily accessibly from Germany's motorway network, with ten motorways linked to Cologne's main motorway ring road. A guide to approach roads can be found here.

Koelnmesse has launched a navigation app, NUNAV Navigation, to enable visitors to plan the most congestion-free journey possible to the show, which is available free of charge for Android and iOS.

The Anuga website also includes a detailed overview of the current traffic situation around Cologne – more information is available here.

Getting to Anuga by Train

The main train station serving Anuga is Köln Messe/Deutz, which is served by the S6, S11, S12, S13 and S19 trains, as well as ICE high-speed trains. Note that the S19 train travels from Köln/Bonn Airport to the festival grounds, and takes less than 15 minutes.

The site is also served by the RE12, RE22, RB24, RB26 and RB38 regional trains. Timetable information can be found here.

Those planning to visit the show by train can avail of a special 'event ticket', where you can pay as little as €51.90 for a one-way ticket on the Deutsche Bahn network.

In addition, a map of the local train network can be found here.

Visitors can also take the number 1 and 9 tram to the fair grounds, if accessing the south entrance, and number 3 and 4 if accessing the east, west and north entrance.

Getting to Anuga by Air

Köln/Bonn Airport is less than 15 minutes from Koelnmesse by train (taking the S19 train), and is served by airlines from all over the world.

Aegean Airlines, Air Arabia Maroc, Air Cairo, Air Serbia, Austrian Airlines, Corendon Airlines, Corendon Airlines Europe, European Air Charter, Eurowings, FlyErbil, Freebird Airlines, Iran Air, Israir, LEAV Aviation, Lufthansa, Mavi Gök Airline, Nesma Airlines, Nouvelair Tunisie, Pegasus Airlines, Ryanair, Star East Airlines, Sun Express, Tailwind Airlines, Trade Air, Turkish Airlines and Wizz Air are among the airlines serving Köln/Bonn Airport.

The Lufthansa Group is offering special fares for those planning to use its airlines to fly to Anuga 2023 – details of how these can be accessed can be found here.

If flying into Düsseldorf airport, located approximately 90 minutes away from Koelnmesse, visitors should get the S11 train to Düsseldorf Centra Station, and then the ICE1013 train (destination Munich), which stops at Köln Messe/Deutz station.

Getting to Anuga by Taxi

TAXI RUF Köln is the biggest taxi company in Cologne, and is serving Koelnmesse throughout the duration of Anuga. Call +49 221 2882 to book a taxi.

Alternatively, taxis can also be booked via the Taxi.eu and MyTaxi apps, both of which work in Cologne, as does Uber.

Taxis are also available at all entrances to Koelnmesse.

Getting to Anuga on Foot

Anuga is also accessible by foot, and is around 25 minutes walk from the Kölner Dom in the centre of the city, by crossing the Hohenzollernbrücke.

For more information, visit www.anuga.com.

