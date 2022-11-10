IDDBA To Host Next Edition Of Its Show In June 2023

The International Dairy Deli Bakery Association (IDDBA) is a nonprofit trade association for food retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers, brokers, distributors, and other industry professionals.

Its members include more than 1,500 companies, ranging from small independents to the world's largest corporations.

IDDBA helps its members enhance their economic position by providing opportunities for professional dialogue, education, exchange of industry data and selling opportunities.

IDDBA 2023

The IDDBA will host the biggest industry-only show for the dairy, deli, bakery, and foodservice industries from 4-6 June 2023 in Anaheim, California.

Participants and visitors will get the opportunity to grow their businesses and build relationships by meeting face-to-face with decision-makers from around the globe.

IDDBA 2022 retail attendees included 90 out of the 100 top-ranked supermarkets and grocery chains, representing almost 30,000 stores with total category sales of more than $153 billion.

IDDBA 2023 retail attendees will include the top 200 retail chains, top 100 wholesale chains, top 100 convenience stores, and major independent players.

The event will offer a chance to gain insight and engage with industry leaders and influencers.

This once-a-year experience targets serious buyers, merchandisers, and executives who share a passion for food and the industry.

What’s In Store Live

The What's In Store Live (WISL) Experience is the IDDBA’s Education team's theatre-selling event by IDDBA member companies, industry experts, and talented volunteers.

WISL 2023 – The Year of Technology and Innovation will bring to life the latest and trending products, packaging, technology, and equipment solutions.

It enables participants to give their products more exposure on the show floor.

What's in Store Live is an interactive marketplace that comes to life through displays and retail concepts highlighted in trends.

What’s In Store

What’s in Store is completely digital, offering the opportunity to engage with trends and data like never before, with online accessibility.

It also offers exclusive point-of-sale data, powered in partnership with Integrated Fresh.

IDDBA provides updates detailing the latest month’s trends and patterns so that members are always up-to-date with the most recent industry insights. Delve in and experience:

Interactive user experience.

Increased accessibility.

Advanced features including bookmarking, highlighting, notes, and more!

For more information, visit www.iddba.org.