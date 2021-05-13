Industry Welcomes The Return Of Organic Food Iberia This September

Published on May 13 2021 2:32 PM in A-Brands tagged: Spain / Organic food / Organic Food Iberia / Diversified Communications

Organic Food Iberia will take place at IFEMA MADRID on 8–9 September 2021, providing a major boost for this successful and growing sector.

Launched in 2019, as a partnership between Diversified Communications and IFEMA MADRID, the event gained significant media interest and an impressive 5,240 professional attendees from Spain, Portugal and the rest of Europe and nearly 500 exhibitors.

The event was named as one of the top 20 trade events in Spain by Instituto de Coordenadas de Gobernanza y Economía Aplicada.

Last year, the COVID crisis stopped the event from taking place but conversations with supportive exhibitors and buyers highlighted the clear need for the show to take place this year, to allow the industry to reunite, network, conduct business and recognise the increasing importance of the sector.

Commenting on the announcement, Diego Granado Cumbres, secretary general of ECOVALIA, the premier sponsor of the event, said, "As the Premier Sponsor of Organic Food Iberia, the main event for organic production in southern Europe, we are excited about the decision to stage the fair from September 8–9.

"Organic Food Iberia will be the first face-to-face agri-food fair to be held in our country after a hard year and it will have a positive impact on an economy in need of exciting and dynamic connections."

The hospitality sector also supported the decision, with José Luis Yzuel, president of Hostelería de España, saying, "The return of Organic Food Iberia indicates a future of recovery, and the hospitality sector must be part of this to make sure we connect with shifting client tastes toward organic."

Exhibitors also welcomed news of the event's return with Laia Anés, executive director of Mapryser saying, "Organic Food Iberia is the show we are all waiting for after such a long wait, where we will be able to meet again with all the operators in the sector."

September's event has already attracted significant support from exhibitors, with confirmed pavilions including Andalucia, Madrid, Valencia, La Rioja, Castilla La Mancha, Portugal, Austria and Ecovalia.

Once again, the event will include several keynote theatres hosting influential industry speakers and the popular Innovation Zone, a Hosted Buyer Programme supported by ICEX, and the thrilling ECO & Organic Awards Iberia, celebrating the very best innovations that the sector has to offer.

Organic Food Iberia takes place alongside Eco Living Iberia, making it the most prestigious trade event for organic and sustainable living in the Iberian Peninsula.

Registration will open at the end of May, and the complete programme of live events will be announced in July.

For more information, visit www.organicfoodiberia.com and www.ecolivingiberia.com.