ISM Hosted A Successful Edition In January 2024

ISM, hosted in Cologne from 28 to 31 January 2024, proved to be the international hub for the global sweets-and-snacks industry.

After the one-off postponement of ISM last year, 1,427 exhibitors from 74 countries presented the current trends and new products in the sweets-and-snacks industry in Cologne.

In total, the event attracted around 30,000 trade visitors from more than 140 countries.

Due to an extended event programme, exhibitors and trade visitors were able to experience the entire spectrum of the industry and benefit from additional networking opportunities.

Once again, the event leveraged the synergies along the entire value chain between ISM and the co-located ProSweets Cologne.

ISM: ‘A Central Meeting Point’

Gerald Böse, president and chief executive officer of Koelnmesse, added, “ISM is not only a business platform, but also a central meeting point for product innovations, a specialised programme, and interesting discussions.

“For us, the positive response of all the participants confirms that the customary January date is the optimal point in time for the sweets-and-snacks industry.”

With a share of over 70%, the event saw an ongoing strong presence of international trade visitors.

The most strongly represented countries from Europe were Belgium, Great Britain, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain and Ukraine.

Beyond Europe, increased participation was seen from the People’s Republic of China, Israel, Japan, Canada and the USA.

The exhibiting companies praised the high quality of the trade audience.

Several companies from Europe, including Auchan, Ahold Delhaize, Coop, Edeka and Globus – among others – represented the trade sector.

From outside Europe, taking part were representatives from international top-100 food chains, such as Aeon Co., Costco Wholesale Corporation, Kroger, Walgreens and Walmart, among others.

Extended Event Concept

Together with the new GISMO Square on the Central Boulevard, Lab5 by ISM, in Hall 5.2, formed a central place for innovation, networking and entertainment.

The main aim was to create new formats, especially for young professionals and creators.

The event also saw the introduction of the new Get-Together Series by ISM in Lab5, which proved particularly popular among young professionals.

New Products And Trends

In terms of current trends, ISM demonstrated that consumer awareness of enjoyment and health continues to grow.

Consumers place increasing value on sustainable ingredients and production, with healthier snack options – like products that are rich in protein or low in sugar – playing an important role.

Manufacturers are using sustainably grown, natural ingredients more frequently.

The upcycling of ingredients is also a forward-looking manufacturing method for sweets and snacks.

The next edition of ISM is scheduled from 2 February to 5 February 2025.

For more information, visit www.ism-cologne.com.

This article was written in partnership with ISM.