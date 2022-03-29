Subscribe Login
J&J To Suspend Supply Of Personal Care Products To Russia

Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would suspend the supply of its personal care products in Russia, joining a host of other companies that have distanced themselves from Russia in response to its invasion of Ukraine.

The drugmaker said it would continue to supply medicines and medical devices in the region.

J&J's consumer health segment sells a range of products for personal use including skin health, beauty and oral care products such as Neutrogena, Aveeno and Listerine.

Read More: Johnson & Johnson To Split Into Two Companies

Basic Items

Consumer goods giants such as PepsiCo Inc, Procter & Gamble Co and Nestlé have said they will retain a presence in Russia to provide basic items for nutrition and hygiene, such as milk and diapers.

AbbVie, which owns blockbuster wrinkle treatment Botox, said earlier this month it had temporarily suspended operations for all its aesthetics products in Russia.

J&J, along with several other drugmakers such as Eli Lilly and Co and Pfizer, has said it would stop enrolment in clinical trials in Russia.

J&J has also said it was stopping enrolments as well as new site openings in Ukraine and Belarus, but was committed to providing essential health products.

French retailer Auchan plans to maintain its presence in Russia, its CEO said in an interview published in the French newspaper Journal du Dimanche, prompting Ukraine to call for a boycott of the international chain.

News by Reuters, edited by ESM – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

