Kerry Group Opens Manufacturing Facility In KwaZulu-Natal

Taste and nutrition firm Kerry Group has announced the opening of a new R650m (€38 million) facility in KwaZulu-Natal, South Africa, which will produce nutrition solutions for the African market.

The 10,000 square metre facility boasts strong sustainability credentials, the group said, featuring low energy usage equipment, solar power generation to reduce consumption from the local grid, waste heat capture and efficient water capture, reuse and reduction.

'A Significant Step Forward'

Commenting on the opening, Edmond Scanlon, Kerry Group chief executive said that the facility will be a "a significant step forward in helping to realise our vision of creating a world of sustainable nutrition.

"For 50 years, Kerry has focused on meeting local consumer needs grounded in great taste - one of the most important criteria in any food or beverage. Our suite of world leading technologies combined with our expertise and now this state-of-the-art manufacturing facility ensures that we can continue to work with our customers to produce great tasting, nutritious products that are respectful of our planet.”

The opening of the Hammarsdale facility was attended by KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC, Ravi Pillay; ambassador of Ireland to the Republic of South Africa, Fionnuala Gilsenan; and deputy minister of trade, industry and competition, Nomalungelo Gina, who described it as a "key strategic investment in the region of Kwa-Zulu Natal and within South Africa’s food manufacturing industry".

Nairobi Investment

Elsewhere, Kerry has also announced that it plans to expand its development and application centre in Nairobi, Kenya, to further support its customer base in East Africa, and foster further development of sustainable food processing for the African continent.

"More than understanding consumer taste, we are committed to predicting global and regional trends and innovating with our customers to lead the industry towards the next generation of sustainable African food and nutrition," said Paul Hewitt, vice president, sub saharan Africa, Kerry Group.

Kerry Group recently reported a 8.1% increase in revenue in the first quarter of its financial year.

