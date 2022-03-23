Kimberly-Clark Names Mondelēz Executive As New CFO

The Kimberly-Clark Corporation has announced the appointment of Nelson Urdaneta, senior vice-president and treasurer at Mondelēz International, as its new finance chief, effective from 22 April.

Urdaneta is an experienced professional who spent 17 years with the confectionery giant in several positions of increasing responsibility across multiple geographies.

He served as corporate controller and chief accounting officer, CFO of Asia-Pacific, and general manager of Venezuela, among others.

‘The Ideal Leader’

Chairman and CEO Mike Hsu stated, “Nelson brings to Kimberly-Clark strong global and operational leadership, as well as a breadth of experience across all financial disciplines.

“He is the ideal leader to take the helm of our global finance organisation. I am looking forward to his leadership and partnership in driving our long-term growth ambitions and delivering meaningful shareholder value.”

Urdaneta’s accomplishments include the supervision of the integration of the Cadbury business in Venezuela and leading finance transformation efforts in the Asia-Pacific region, to support the company’s growth ambitions.

He also served as a board member of Mondelēz’s publicly traded joint ventures of JDE Peet’s NV and Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc.

Commenting on his new role, Urdaneta said, “From its iconic brands to its purpose-led growth agenda, it is an exciting time to join Kimberly-Clark.

“I look forward to working with Mike [Hsu] and the rest of the leadership team to bring the company’s purpose to life and deliver value for our shareholders.”

Maria Henry

Urdaneta succeeds Maria Henry, who has decided to retire.

In 2015, Henry joined Kimberly-Clark as chief financial officer and was instrumental in designing and executing the company’s strategy.

Hsu commented, “Maria leaves a tremendous legacy that’s broad and deep. Her strategic contributions and financial stewardship have positioned the company well for years to come.

“Personally, I am grateful to Maria for her strong partnership since I became CEO. On behalf of K-C, we thank Maria for her commitment to our shareholders and her lasting positive impact on our people and our business.”

Henry will continue with the company in an advisory capacity until 1 September, to ensure a smooth transition, the company noted.

