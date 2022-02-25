Koelnmesse Unveils New Hybrid Event – Anuga HORIZON

Koelnmesse has announced the launch of a new hybrid event, Anuga HORIZON, which will examine solutions for the future challengers facing the food and beverage industry.

Building on the success of last year's Anuga trade show, the first edition of Anuga HORIZON will be staged from 6 to 8 September 2022 in Cologne, Germany,, and will combine an exhibition, conference and experiential event.

Examining Future Solutions

"The idea for the event was born two years ago when we placed the focus on future solutions and new technological approaches at Anuga 2019 in the form of the special event, 'Anuga Horizon 2050'," commented Gerald Böse, president and chief executive, Koelnmesse GmbH.

"Changing consumer demands, increased digitalisation, and the increased implementation of disruptive technologies require a paradigm change within the industry. This is exactly where Anuga HORIZON comes into play and as a practical enhancement to Anuga, it will portray the entire food ecosystem."

The conference programme at the event, with feature five core themes, with speakers presenting forward-looking solutions and each theme featuring a number of subsections.

These will include 'Alternative Protein - new sources to feed 10 billion people'; 'Sustainability - better food for a better world'; 'New Nutrition – the evolution of food'; 'Ecosystem – a network for collaboration and sustainable growth'; and 'Internet of Food - 360 degree change in food'.

Innovation And Business Platform

"Our concept closes a gap with its interdisciplinary approach," added Oliver Frese, chief operating officer, Koelnmesse Gmbh. "We intend to take on the role of being the innovation and business platform for both established companies and start-ups.

"Anuga HORIZON will address players, who shape the dynamic transformation of the food industry with disruptive approaches and creative solutions."

You can find out more about Anuga HORIZON here.

