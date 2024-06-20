Anuga Announces New Trade Show, Anuga Alternatives

Anuga is launching a new trade show, Anuga Alternatives, focusing exclusively on alternative proteins and sustainable food.

With over 1,400 companies worldwide, including at least 70 in Germany, offering plant-based alternatives to animal-based products, Anuga Alternatives reflects the growing interest and increased variety within the industry.

The new trade show will feature a wide variety of products, from plant-based protein, insect protein, algae protein and mushroom-based protein to cell-cultivated meat segments.

Anuga Alternatives will be part of Anuga’s next edition, scheduled to take place from 4 to 8 October 2025 at Koelnmesse.

Jan Philipp Hartmann, director of Anuga, stated, “The market for alternative proteins is not only being pushed by the demand of consumers, but equally by trailblazing technological innovations.

“The progress made in processing plant-based sources of protein and finding new sources of protein is of central importance here. In the coming edition of Anuga, especially within the scope of Anuga Alternatives, we will examine these developments in detail.”

Sustainable Food Solutions

With high global interest in sustainable food solutions, Anuga will offer an extensive programme, comprising webinars, workshops and speaker events that focus on alternative proteins and examine the latest research results and technological breakthroughs.

Professionals from science and business circles, along with environmental protection organisations, will share their insights about plant-based, fermented and cell-cultivated protein sources.

In addition to the technical and scientific discussion, Anuga Alternatives also focuses on the social aspects of food production, including themes such as ethical procurement, the preservation of biodiversity, and the socio-economic effects of switching to plant-based diets.

The Market For Plant-Based Food Is Growing

According to Innova Market Insights, a global market researcher, the market for plant-based meat substitute products in Germany has recorded significant growth, both in terms of turnover and the number of product launches.

Between 2022 and 2023, the market value increased by 7.8%, from a market size of $639 million in 2022 to $689 million last year.

Furthermore, in April 2024, 27% more meat substitute products were introduced to the market than in the same period the previous year, which represents a peak in innovation.

Bastian Mingers, vice-president of food trade fairs at Koelnmesse GmbH, stated, “Our new trade show, Anuga Alternatives, is the answer to the market’s dynamic development towards plant-based food and a decisive trendsetter for the trade and industry.

“Visitors have the unique opportunity to gain in-depth insights into an aspiring industry, get to know new suppliers and products, inform themselves about the latest trends, and keep abreast of the developments of the food industry of tomorrow.”

Anuga Out of Home

The new Anuga Alternatives trade show goes hand in hand with the relaunch of the segment known until now as Anuga Out of Home.

Manufacturers will no longer be bundled under their own segment, but instead integrated into the trade shows that match their respective offers, to enable more efficient matchmaking.

Register as an exhibitor at Anuga 2025 here. The early-bird offer closes on 30 September 2024.

This article was written in partnership with Anuga.