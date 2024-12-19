Leading Event Organiser And Publisher Diversified Communications Announces Global Rebrand

In an exciting development to reinforce the company’s core values, event organiser Diversified Communications has unveiled a global rebrand.

This rebrand also coincides with the company celebrating 75 years of connecting and strengthening business communities around the world.

The refreshed brand identity – featuring a new logo, tagline, colour palette, and cohesive visual elements – will be rolled out across Diversified’s divisions across the globe.

As part of the rebrand, Diversified’s UK division will be known as Diversified UK & Europe, to help differentiate between the portfolio of successful events that the company holds in the UK and across Europe, and the company’s other divisions.

Carsten Holm, managing director of Diversified UK & Europe, commented, “At Diversified, our mission is to empower business communities through events and digital products that drive industry growth and innovation. We’re thrilled to launch a new look, which truly embodies our commitment to integrity, excellence, and community within the industries we serve.

“The new look is still very much ‘Diversified’, building on our proud 70-year history, but the lighter font and fresher colour palette makes it stronger and more reflective of the company we are today, our vision and our values.”

Diversified UK & Europe is part of Diversified, a global B2B event and media company that strengthens business communities by fostering a space, in person and online, for professionals and businesses to connect and grow.

This article was written in partnership with Diversified Communications.