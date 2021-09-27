Lindt & Sprüngli To Merge Italian Subsidiaries

Published on Sep 27 2021 12:55 PM in A-Brands tagged: Italy / Lindt & Spruengli / Caffarel

Lindt & Sprüngli Group has announced the merger of its two Italian subsidiaries – Lindt & Sprüngli S.p.A and Caffarel S.p.A. - through a merger by absorption procedure, effective January 2022.

The company resorted to a merger as it was the most suitable solution to ensure the continuity of Caffarel’s business and a more stable future on employment, given the economic difficulties experienced by Caffarel S.p.A. within the past years and also in light of the recent pandemic.

The move aims at building stronger synergies between the two organisations, enhancing them under a unified business and industrial strategy, while preserving the distinctive traits and strong local dimension.

The chocolate maker believes the merger will strengthen the already existing collaboration between the two organisations.

Merger Highlights

The company plans to integrate some processes for better cooperation, while others will remain separate for better quality, innovation plan, and development of Caffarel and Lindt.

The new set-up will allow sharing know-how, resources, and processes, to preserve the excellence characterising Lindt and Caffarel.

The production site of Luserna San Giovanni will continue to be fundamental for the group and remain part of an investment programme for introducing new technologies and processes to enhance innovation while preserving the distinctive high quality and traditional traits.

Key Assets For The Group

The decision to merge the business units also confirms Lindt & Sprüngli’s group commitment to continue investing in both brands, Caffarel and Lindt, as key assets for the group, consolidating their presence in the Italian market, and preserving the features which make the two brands unique in their own ways.

In the coming months, the Lindt & Sprüngli Group will continue to work with all involved parties to complete legal procedures and define the necessary steps leading to the integration.

It will adopt the most suitable solutions with Union organisations to support employees involved in the transition and retain its relations with trade and business partners.

In July of this year, the chocolate maker said it expects sales to slow in the second half of its financial year, following the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions.