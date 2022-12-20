Mars Announces Acquisition Of Trü Frü Snacking Brand

Mars, Incorporated has announced the acquisition of Trü Frü, a whole-fruit snacking brand that has seen a five-fold increase in sales over the past five years.

The Trü Frü range, which includes both frozen and shelf-stable products, is made from real fruit and coated in chocolate.

It will form part of a growing health and wellness portfolio at Mars, following its recent acquisition of Kind, a nut-based snack manufacturer, and Nature's Bakery, a baker of fruit-based snacks.

'A Complementary Fit'

"We are thrilled to welcome one of the most innovative fruit-based snacks in the U.S. into the Mars family of brands," commented Andrew Clarke, global president, Mars Snacking.

"Trü Frü is a perfect complementary fit for our health & wellness portfolio and our capabilities will help the brand strengthen its operations, broaden distribution and accelerate growth. We want to be the preferred home for emerging and founder-led brands like Trü Frü."

Trü Frü Origins

Trü Frü is headquartered un Utah, and boasts approximately 50 employees. It was founded in 2017 by its management team, including CEO Brian Neville, president Taz Murray, and COO Brandon O'Brien.

"We are looking forward to working with the founders and the whole Trü Frü team to help them continue their long-term growth journey and bring the brand to even more people," Clarke added.

The transaction is subject to customary regulatory approvals and expected to close in the first quarter of 2023. The terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

