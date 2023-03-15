Mars Food & Nutrition Appoints Karina Zimerfeld As Global R&D Vice President

Mars Food & Nutrition has appointed Karina Zimerfeld as vice president of the business’ research and development function, reporting to Shaid Shah, president Mars Food & Nutrition.

Zimerfeld will serve as a member of the Global Food & Nutrition Leadership Team, and the Mars, Incorporated, Global R&D Leadership Team.

In her role, Zimerfeld will lead research and development for Mars Food & Nutrition, including overseeing R&D innovation, quality and food safety, science and technology, and scientific and regulatory affairs.

R&D Leadership Roles

Zimerfeld joins Mars after a 25-year career with Unilever, where she most recently served as global vice president of research and development for Unilever’s foodservice business unit, leading it through numerous initiatives focused on digital, customer-centric, healthy and sustainable innovations.

Prior to this, she held several senior leadership roles in research and development based in Latin America, Europe and globally for multiple food and nutrition categories, both in business-to-consumer and business-to-business.

Commenting on her appointment, Shah stated, "I’m thrilled to have Karina join us as we continue our journey as an innovative, purpose driven food business of tomorrow. With 25-years of deep experience in innovation, science and technology, Karina will play an integral role in helping us pursue further growth and innovation, drive value for consumers and make a positive impact on society."

'Exciting Time To Be In Food'

Zimerfeld added, "As a food lover myself, I’m excited to join the Mars Food & Nutrition team and look forward to leading the charge to use science, technology and innovation to capture opportunities for consumers, while in parallel creating a better, more sustainable world of food."

"And with evolving consumer needs, a pressing climate change, and advances in technology, this is an incredibly exciting time to be in food!"

Read More: Mars Halts Deliveries To German Retailer Edeka: Reports

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Robert McHugh. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.