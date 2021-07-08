Natexpo Announces Winners Of 2021 Awards

Published on Jul 8 2021 12:40 PM in A-Brands tagged: France / awards / Organic Products / NATEXPO 2021

Reflecting the vitality of the organic sector, the Natexpo Awards have, since 2005, paid tribute to the most innovative, useful, convenient and original products launched over the previous year.

This year, more than 330 products were listed for consideration by the judges, in eight categories: fresh products, sweet grocery products, savoury grocery products, beverages, dietary supplements, cosmetics and personal hygiene, household and personal products and services, and service and equipment for retail and brands.

The judges assessed the products on the criteria of innovation, consumer benefits, and their main features. Organic certification and retail prices were also taken into consideration.

The jury comprised of the following members:

Mirabelle Belloir, Journalist, LSA

Olivier Costil, Managing Editor at Monde du Bio Gourmet

Noé Chenevard, Vice-President of CNJE (Junior-enterprise National Confederation)

Anne Dupuy, Eco-friendly and organic fashion specialist

Camille Harel, Journalist, LSA

Angélique Houlbert, Journalist, France 5

Laure Jeandemange, Managing Editor, Les Nouvelles Esthétiques

Antoine Lemaire, Managing Editor, Biolinéaires

Isabelle Martinet, Journalist, France 2

Philippe Millet, Journalist, Actif’s Magazine – Nutriform’Magazine

Christine Rivry–Fournier, Managing Editor, BIOFIL

The award ceremony will be held on Sunday, 24 October at 17:00 hours at the stand of the Natexbio federation (K32). Visitors can see the winning products of the 2021 Natexpo Awards in a dedicated area at the entrance to the show.

Winners – 2021 Natexpo Awards

Category: Fresh Products

Gold Award

Product: Bell pepper and paprika Skyr Apéro

Company: Puffy's

Skyr Apéro is the first spread with the Nutriscore A rating, allowing people to look after their health on social occasions and without making any compromises.

Jury's Opinion:

This dairy specialty between yoghurt and fresh cheese won over the jury thanks to its taste and French manufacture. Skyr's original association with peppers and paprika won over the jury, as did its A rating in the Nutriscore gauge.

Silver Award

Product: Lemon verbena hydrolat goat's milk yoghurt

Company: La Lemance

Made in Vendée, this original yoghurt combines the delicateness of goat's milk, the subtle tastes of essential oil hydrolat, and the powerful tang of lemon coulis.

Jury's Opinion:

'Good and balanced' were the two main qualities retained by the members of the jury. As goat's milk yoghurts are still scarce, the jury particularly appreciated the authenticity of the creaminess of this milk and the flavours of lemon verbena.

Category: Savoury Grocery Products

Gold Award

Product: Small mountain trout in sunflower oil and with wild Madagascar pepper

Company: La Truitelle

Both gourmet and eco-friendly, this preserve with wild pepper seasoning offers an authentic taste experience between the finesse of the flesh, the balance of flavours and a long-lasting taste.

Jury's Opinion:

This product caught the jury's attention because it is the first preserves SKU to be labeled AB. Made from quality products, combining culinary pleasure and health benefits, this preserve has been considered high-end and has also been popular for its ecological aspect. Indeed, these preserves constitute an alternative to overfishing traditionally used in fish canning.

Silver Award

Product: Black garlic caviar

Company: Iswari-Samadhi

Black garlic caviar with organic olive oil set off with a pinch of salt. A gourmet product, perfect for canapés or to give an edge to your favourite recipes. Stimulates the immune system and slows down cellular ageing. 100% organic garlic, grown and processed in the Drôme department. Certified vegan and gluten free.

Jury's Opinion:

The jury considered this to be a real innovation in the condiment department. The jurors found this black garlic caviar both original and tasty, perfect for adding to consumer recipes. In addition, the shortlist of products – only three ingredients, including 80% black garlic from Drôme – convinced the members of the jury.

Category: Sweet Grocery Products

Gold Award

Product: Organic and fair-trade coconut whipping cream

Company: Base Organic Food

Wake up your taste buds, add a bit of vim and fun to your savoury or sweet dishes – Base Organic Food coconut whipping cream is a real alternative to ordinary whipped cream.

Jury's Opinion:

A real crush for the jury! The whipped cream texture and taste were unanimous among the jurors. In addition to being delicious and having a pleasant texture, this fair-trade coconut cream is trendy and stunning.

Silver Award

Product: Organic oil-free hazelnut flour

Company: Les Gourmands Exigeants (Max de Génie)

A delicious flour to use as a plant protein to enhance your dishes and lower their glycaemic index. Perfect for low-carb and gluten-free cooking.

Jury's Opinion:

In the Do It Yourself and upcycled products trend, this powder is a complement to flours. The jury particularly appreciated the fact that this innovative product adapts to all consumers and has practical packaging.

Category: Beverages

Gold Award

Product: Yuzu cucumber Unaju

Company: Unaju

A barely sweetened juice with a lot of taste. The technological process of infusion helps to retain the freshness of the fruits and plants while offering a long use-by date.

Jury's Opinion:

Good, fresh and original, the jury particularly appreciated this innovative combination of organic yuzu juice with cucumber.

Silver Award

Product: Maté - Pop caramel

Company: Biomate

With an intense and sweet flavour, this caramel creation is a delightful treat.

Advertisement

Jury's Opinion:

The Jury was won over by its 'premium' packaging and its delicious flavour. The taste – intense, sweet and caramelised – shows that this innovative brand chose its products with care.

Category: Dietary Supplements

Gold Award

Product: Pur'Biotic, fermented sparkling juice with 98.2% Aloe Vera

Company: Ciel D’azur Labs

Pur'biotic, the first organic sparkling juice to combine raw aloe vera and ferments, boosts intestinal microbiota.

Jury's Opinion:

The jury considered this original product at all levels: the formulation, the positioning, the 'beer' style packaging, and the 'Made In France' status. In addition, the jury was also won over by the organic, vegan, Ecocert certifications of this juice. In conclusion: a successful concept which earned the gold medal in the dietary supplements category.

Silver Award

Product: Jolie Nuit sur mes deux Oreilles

Company: Thera Sana

Jolie Nuit (Pretty Night) is a night-time ritual to help children aged above three to sleep. Organic and with low sugar content, it is convenient thanks to its spray format, and is 100% made in France.

Jury's Opinion:

A product for children, natural and soft – this is what first pleased the members of the jury. The jurors also felt that its use as a spray and its good taste was perfectly suitable for children.

Category: Cosmetics and Hygiene

Gold Award

Product: THE organic calendula cream

Company: Druydes

THE organic calendula cream, enriched with probiotics, helps hydrate, calm and nourish the most fragile skins, such as tattooed or atopic (eczema-affected) skins.

Jury's Opinion:

A successful whipped cream effect is what first stood out for the jury. Following that, the product's texture and aroma finally convinced them.

Silver Award

Product: White oyster shell dry shampoo powder

Company: Perlucine

PERLUCINE shampoo is a powder and minimalist formula made with white oyster shells. It is economical, fun, and available in a refillable and 100% recyclable container.

Jury's Opinion:

The jury members fell in love with its innovative and elegant packaging, reminiscent of the beautiful French beaches. They particularly liked its powdered formula made from white oyster shells.

Category: Household and Personal Products and Services

Gold Award

Product: Famille (presque) Zéro Déchet, Ze Jeu

Company: Bioviva Editions

A family game offers the opportunity to discover, in an entertaining way, the best tips and good practices for a (nearly) zero-waste household.

Jury's Opinion:

Playful, interesting and intelligent – this game was the favourite of the jury in this category.

Silver Award

Product: Magnetic soap dish, made in France

Company: J'aime Mes Dents

Press the capsule into your soap bar or solid shampoo, fix the magnetic suction pad onto a smooth surface, and save your soap by keeping it dry all the time.

Jury's Opinion:

This magnetic soap dish responds to consumers' expectations when reluctant to switch to solid cosmetics. Moreover, it convinced the members of the jury of its practicality with its suction cup requiring no special installation.

Category: Services and Equipment for Retail and Brands

Gold Award

Product: Offre Zéro: Bag in Box upcycling programme

Company: Jean Bouteille

Jean Bouteille eradicates the last item of packaging in the shop by recovering bag-in-box pouches and offering them a second life! The company has already started the collection phase with the aim of turning full circle.

Jury's Opinion:

This solution was unanimous among the members of the jury! It gives a second life to BIB bags. An innovation that is particularly useful for the circular economy because it is a complete and coherent zero-waste approach.

Silver Award

Product: Compostable CAPSIT capsule, for domestic use

Company: CAPSIT

CAPSIT is the first compact and connected machine that enables professionals to pack their coffee in capsules automatically, in the shop.

Jury's Opinion:

This intelligent solution caught the attention of the jury members because it helps recruit customers who love pod coffee—real added value for stores and brands.