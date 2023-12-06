Nestlé Adds Four New Members To Its CSV Council

Nestlé has added four new members to its Creating Shared Value (CSV) Council - an external advisory group that was formed in 2009.

The CSV Council engages with Nestlé's executive board twice a year to review its sustainability initiatives, the company noted.

Its mandate is to provide informed ideas, recommendations, and insights on creating shared value and to advance regenerative food systems at scale.

The new members include Dr Martin Bloem, professor at the Environmental Health and Engineering and the department of international health at Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health; Paul Hawken, founder of Project Regeneration and author of Regeneration: Ending the Climate Crisis in One Generation; Gonzalo Muñoz, UN COP25 high-level climate action champion; and Jennifer Morris, chief executive officer of The Nature Conservancy​.

CSV Council

Chaired by Janet Voûte, the council comprises ten external members, who have expertise in agriculture, climate, circular economy, nature, nutrition, water, strategy, and sustainability.

The new council members' expertise and passion for sustainability will greatly enhance Nestlé's strategic efforts towards a more sustainable future, the company noted.

It will continue to create long-term value for shareholders, while making a positive impact on society and the environment.

Nestlé has pledged to offer products that are good for consumers and the planet, reduce its carbon footprint by half by 2030, and achieve net-zero emissions by 2050.

In October, the food giant said it reduced the use of virgin plastic packaging by 10.5% since 2018 and is on track to cut the use of the material by a third by the end of 2025.