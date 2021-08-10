ESM Magazine

Nestlé Completes Acquisition Of The Bountiful Company Brands

Published on Aug 10 2021

Nestlé has completed its acquisition of a number of core brands operated by The Bountiful Company, including Nature’s Bounty, Solgar, Osteo Bi-Flex, Puritan’s Pride, Ester-C, and Sundown.

The closing of the deal, which was first announced at the end of April, will see the brands added to the group's Nestlé Health Science portfolio, while also boosting its workforce.

"More people around the world are taking charge of their health, looking to vitamins, minerals, herbals and supplements to fill gaps or provide extra support," commented Nestlé Health Science chief executive Greg Behar.

"Today we’re pleased to welcome four thousand new employees into Nestlé Health Science with our acquisition of the key brands from The Bountiful Company. The acquisition gives us a broader range of trusted products and more ways to enhance the health of customers around the world."

New Appointment

As part of the transaction, Don Kerrigan, president of North America for The Bountiful Company, will also join Nestlé Health Science, as the new US chief executive of its vitamins, minerals, herbals and supplements (VMHS) business.

Kerrigan described the acquisition as "an important milestone in The Bountiful Company's journey and an exciting next phase for our well recognised, winning brands and the talented teams who have helped build them.

"I’m proud to be leading this powerful organization and know that together we will leverage our collective capabilities, brands and teams to further empower healthier lives through nutrition."

Other brands in the Nestlé Health Science portfolio include Garden of Life, Vital Proteins, Nuun, Pure Encapsulations, Wobenzym, Douglas Laboratories, Persona Nutrition, Genestra, Orthica, Minami, AOV and Klean Athlete.

At the end of July, Nestlé reported a first-half sales gain of 8.1%.

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones.

 

