Nestlé Introduces First KitKat Using Cocoa From Income Accelerator

Nestlé has announced the introduction of the first KitKat bars produced from cocoa mass made from beans grown by farmer families engaged in the company’s income accelerator, to European markets.

Through the income accelerator programme, KitKat aims to 'close the living income gap' of families involved in cocoa farming, and reduce child labour risks.

The scheme also aims to advance better agriculture practices, promote gender equality, incentivise cocoa-farming families that enrol their children in school, implement good agricultural practices, engage in agroforestry activities, and diversify farmers' source of income.

Family Support

To date, Nestlé's income accelerator has supported more than 10,000 families in Côte d’Ivoire and is expanding to Ghana this year to include a total of 30,000 families. By the end of the decade, Nestlé hopes that the programme will reach an estimated 160,000 cocoa-farming families in Nestlé's global cocoa supply chain.

The KitKat 'Breaks for Good' edition goes on sale this month in 27 European countries, and from April 2024 in the UK. In addition, Nestlé is also rolling out a limited-edition KitKat produced from 70% dark chocolate also sourced from the income accelerator.

'Embracing Innovation'

“KitKat has consistently embraced innovation, centred around its iconic ‘Have a break, Have a KitKat’," commented Corinne Gabler, head of confectionery and ice cream at Nestlé.

"Today, this innovation is brought to life through the ‘Breaks for Good’ initiative that puts cocoa farmers at the center of our product through our income accelerator program. We couldn’t think of a better brand than KitKat to represent our efforts to create meaningful impact in cocoa communities.”