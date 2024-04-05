52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login Profile Logout
DE4CC0DE-5FC3-4494-BCBF-4D50B00366B5
A-Brands

Nestlé Launches Gut Microbiome Analysis Kit For Pets In The US

By Dayeeta Das
Share this article
Facebook share Twitter share Whatsapp share Linkedin share Email share
Nestlé Launches Gut Microbiome Analysis Kit For Pets In The US

Nestlé has launched the Petivity Microbiome Analysis Kit in the US, which it says helps to deliver tailored nutrition and supplement recommendations for dogs and cats based on their unique gut profile.

The kit uses science-based sequencing technology to analyse a pet's gut microbiome to unlock key health and nutrition information, the company added.

Pascal Steiner, director of Petcare Nutrition Science at Nestlé stated, "With this kit, we are putting the science of the gut microbiome into the hands of pet owners, empowering them to understand their pet's health and nutrition even better.

"The recommendations made by the tool are based on over 10 years of prebiotic, probiotic, and microbiome research."

Dogs and cats host trillions of microbes, with the highest populations residing in their guts.

ADVERTISEMENT

It plays a vital role in their health and well-being, so understanding a pet's microbiome enables owners to provide proactive health care, Nestlé added.

How It Works

Pet owners submit a small stool sample of their pet to the Purina laboratory and receive a report showing the status of their pet's microbiome profile and information about their pet's gut health.

The report highlights potential pathogens, unusual bacteria, and if numbers are out of the normal range.

The report includes tailored nutrition and supplement recommendations to support gut health and optimise their gut microbiome.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sheri Smithey, head of Nestlé Product Technology Centre for Petcare said, "At Nestlé R&D for Petcare we take a holistic approach to pet nutrition and health. This includes developing science-based nutritional solutions adapted to different pet life stages.

"With the Petivity Microbiome Analyses Kit, we combine Nestlé's research capabilities with novel digital tools and services to create more personalized solutions for our pets."

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Lamb Weston Trims Annual Sales, Profit Forecast On Weak Potato Snacks Demand
Lamb Weston Trims Annual Sales, Profit Forecast On Weak Potato Snacks Demand
2
A-Brands

Illycaffè Reports Revenue And Profit Growth In FY 2023
Illycaff&egrave; Reports Revenue And Profit Growth In FY 2023
3
A-Brands

Conagra Brands Tops Quarterly Revenue Estimates On Resilient Demand
Conagra Brands Tops Quarterly Revenue Estimates On Resilient Demand
4
A-Brands

Lavazza Reports 13% Revenue Growth In FY 2023 Despite Challenges
Lavazza Reports 13% Revenue Growth In FY 2023 Despite Challenges
Advertisement
Get the week's top grocery retail news

The most important stories from European grocery retail direct to your inbox every Thursday

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our terms & conditions and privacy policy. You can unsubscribe at any time.
ESM
ESM Magazine
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com