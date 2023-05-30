Nestlé Names Anna Manz As New Chief Financial Officer

Food giant Nestlé has announced that its current chief financial officer, François-Xavier Roger, has decided to step down from his role.

According to the company, Roger is leaving the business to 'pursue new professional challenges'.

Anna Manz

Nestlé has appointed Anna Manz, currently the chief financial officer at the London Stock Exchange Group (LSEG), as his successor, after she is relieved from her present duties.

Roger will remain in his role until his successor's arrival, Nestlé confirmed.

Manz previously served as CFO and executive director at Johnson Matthey plc, as well as holding senior roles with drinks giant Diageo, as chief strategy director, CFO of Asia Pacific and group treasurer.

ADVERTISEMENT

As well as being named the new Nestlé CFO, Manz will also become a member of Nestlé's executive board, as an executive vice president.

Read More: Nestlé Announces New Head Of Operations, Magdi Batato To Step Down

'Sincere Thanks'

"On behalf of our Board of Directors and our Executive Board, I would like to offer our sincere thanks to François," commented Nestlé chief executive Mark Schneider. "He has supported us in shaping and implementing our value creation strategy and has helped steer Nestlé through a very turbulent macro-economic environment over the last three years.

"At the same time, we are thrilled to welcome Anna Manz to Nestlé. Anna has spent her career growing businesses and improving operational efficiencies. Her deep knowledge of the consumer goods industry, combined with her extensive experience across many corporate functions, make her uniquely positioned to help lead Nestlé into its next phase of value creation."

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Nestlé Opens Institute of Agricultural Sciences To Further Sustainable Food Research

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.