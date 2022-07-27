Nestlé Opens Nescafé Factory In Mexico

Food giant Nestlé has invested $340 million (€335 million) in a new Nescafé coffee factory in Veracruz, Mexico.

The opening of the plant has created 1,200 new jobs in the region and placed Mexico Nestlé as one of the main coffee producers globally.

Modern Coffee Factory

The new factory leverages modern equipment and green energies to reduce water and energy consumption.

It uses wastewater treatment systems to ensure 100% of water recirculation, zero wastewater discharge, and prevents waste from entering landfills.

The factory uses 100% green electricity and is equipped with a biomass boiler that will use the biological waste from the coffee process to generate energy.

"The coffee factory is one of the most technologically advanced in the world and our company's most modern and sustainable coffee plant," said Fausto Costa, executive president of Nestlé Mexico.

Andrés Manuel López Obrador, the President of Mexico, attended the factory's inauguration ceremony.

He commented, "With the inauguration of this plant, Nestlé is supporting close to 100,000 coffee producers in Mexico. This demonstrates the importance of the public and private sectors working together to bring investment to our country."

Nestlé Nescafé Plan

As part of the Nescafé Plan, Nestlé offers specialist advice to coffee growers from whom it sources raw materials.

The group's global initiative seeks to support the sustainable production and supply of green coffee, strengthen small producers' production capacity, and promote the economic and social development of their families and communities.

The Nescafé supply chain comprises 80,000 Mexican coffee growers, and Nestlé has pledged to ensure that by 2025, 100% of the coffee it purchases is responsibly sourced.

