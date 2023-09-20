Nestlé Picks WPP Openmind As Its Sole Media Agency In Europe

Nestlé said it has picked WPP Openmind to be its sole media agency in Europe, as the world's biggest packaged food maker seeks to target consumers more efficiently amid a cost-of-living crisis that is changing shopping habits.

Scoring Nestlé's agency business is a major win for WPP Openmind at a time when global ad spending is falling. WPP, the world's top advertising group, in August downgraded its full-year growth forecast due to lower spending by technology companies.

"The result (of the contract) will be better decision-making and media planning to allow campaigns to build brands and win consumer attention at scale," a Nestlé spokesperson said in a statement.

WPP Openmind will coordinate Nestle's marketing communications – from space buying and planning to campaign activation – for its more than 2,000 brands including Kit Kat and Nescafe.

Nestlé declined to comment on how much it spends on advertising in Europe.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read More: Top 100 Most Valuable Food Brands Revealed: Brand Finance



First-Half Performance

The food giant improved its full-year organic sales outlook and reported better-than-expected first-half organic sales, as the world's biggest packaged food company again raised prices to cope with higher input costs.

"Based on the strong performance in the first half of the year we upgrade our organic sales growth outlook for 2023," commented Mark Scheinder, chief executive. "At-home consumption post-COVID has now normalised, removing a growth drag on some of our categories.

"For the remainder of the year, we are confident that we will deliver a positive combination of volume and mix, an improvement in gross margin and a significant increase in marketing investments."