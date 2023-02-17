Nestlé Proposes Two New Independent Members For Board Of Directors

Nestlé has announced the nomination of Rainer Blair, president and CEO of Danaher Corporation, a global science and technology company, and Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch, former state secretary and director of the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), for election to its Board of Directors.

With the proposed nominees, the Nestlé board will comprise 15 members, of whom 13 are independent directors. The elections will take place at the company's Annual General Meeting (AGM) on April 20, 2023.

In a statement, Nestlé said it aims to continuously add 'diverse experience and expertise' to its board including in the areas of food systems, food and beverage, digitalisation, marketing and sustainability.

Rainer Blair

Rainer Blair is an American citizen born in Germany. He has held executive positions in several companies across multiple locations.

Blair joined Danaher Corporation in 2010. He helped build Danaher’s Life Sciences portfolio which increased its annual revenues from over $2 billion (€1.87 billion) in 2014 to more than USD 15 billion (€14 billion) today.

Blair has been Danaher's President and CEO since 2020. Before joining Danaher, Blair was President and CEO of MAPEI Americas, a global chemical products company. He spent 15 years with BASF Group in various leadership roles on three continents.

Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch

Marie-Gabrielle Ineichen-Fleisch has experience in global trade matters and international organizations, Nestlé sad. She served in the Swiss government as State Secretary and Director of SECO from 2011 to 2022.

From 2007 to 2011, she was the Swiss ambassador and delegate for trade agreements and Switzerland's chief negotiator to the World Trade Organization (WTO), as well as head of the World Trade Division and member of the executive management of SECO.

Previously, Ineichen-Fleisch held various positions at SECO, the Swiss Federal Office of Foreign Economic Affairs, the World Bank in the U.S. and at McKinsey & Company in Switzerland.

