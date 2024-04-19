Nestlé Announces CEO Change In Zone Europe Business

Nestlé has announced that Marco Settembri (pictured), executive vice president and chief executive of the food giant's Zone Europe business, is set to retire, with Nespresso CEO Guillaume Le Cunff taking over in the role.

Le Cunff joined Nestlé in 1988, and initially held internal audit and finance roles before moving to Nespresso in 2007. He was appointed president of the Nespresso USA business in 2015, during which time he led the launch of Vertuo, and helped establish Nespresso's reputation among coffee connoisseurs.

He was appointed chief executive of Nespresso in 2020.

Marco Settembri

Settembri, meanwhile, is a 36-year veteran at Nestlé, having joined the business in 1987 and held a variety of management positions during his time with the company, including leading Purina PetCare, which under his tenure became one of the largest and most profitable parts of the company.

In 2017, he was appointed head of Zone EMENA (Europe, Middle East and North Africa), and following a restructuring of Nestlé's Zone structure, was appointed head of Zone Europe in 2022.

'Outstanding Service'

"On behalf of our board of directors and our executive board, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to Marco for his many years of outstanding service to Nestlé," commented Mark Schneider, Nestlé chief executive.

"We wish him great success and fulfilment in this new phase of his life. At the same time, we are delighted to announce that Guillaume is taking over as the new CEO of Zone Europe. Guillaume is an inspiring and seasoned business leader with extensive experience in brand building, innovation, e-commerce and sustainability. He is the ideal leader to take Zone Europe to the next level. We wish Guillaume every success in his new role."