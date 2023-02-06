52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Subscribe Login
A-Brands

Nestlé To Hike Food Prices Further In 2023, CEO Says

By Reuters
Share this article

Nestlé will have to raise prices of its food products further this year to offset higher production costs that it has yet to fully pass on to consumers, chief executive Mark Schneider has told a German newspaper.

The increases will not be as steep as they were in 2022, but "we have some catching up to do over the full year," Schneider was quoted as telling Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung in an interview published on Sunday.

In the first nine months of 2022, the world's biggest food group, which makes KitKat chocolate bars and Nescafé reported organic sales growth of 8.5%, of which price rises accounted for 7.5 percentage points.

Inflation in many developed economies has been running at multi-decade highs, driven in large part by increases in prices of food and energy.

Nestlé Canada Move

Last week, Nestlé's Canadian operation revealed plans to gradually shut down its frozen meals and pizza operations in Canada over the course of the next half a year. The company stated that this move is a result of its strategy to concentrate on areas that have the potential for long-term business growth and to redirect their resources towards expanding its product lines.

The categories that will receive additional focus are confectionery, coffee and beverages, ice cream, infant foods and supplements, health science products, foodservice, premium waters, and pet food.

Elsewhere, Nestlé Health Science recently announced a $43 million investment to increase the size of its manufacturing facility in Eau Claire, Wisconsin. The company aims to add two additional production lines to enhance its output of ready-to-drink consumer products.

News by Reuters, additional reporting by ESM. For more A-Brands news, click here. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.

Related articles
Advertisement

Recommended Reading
1
A-Brands

Colgate-Palmolive Company Elects Cahillane To Board
2
A-Brands

Notes From Africa: Cherry Time, Sano Dia, Legendary Foods Africa
3
A-Brands

Kering Recruits Estée Lauder Executive For Push Into Cosmetics
4
A-Brands

5 Things To Watch Out For In Unilever's Q4 And FY Results
Advertisement
Stay Connected With Our Weekly Newsletter

Processing your request...

Thanks! please check your email to confirm your subscription.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
Get exclusive access to the latest grocery retail & FMCG news, interviews with industry leading executives, and expert analysis on the trends shaping the sector today
Enjoy unlimited digital access for 30 days
ESM
Follow us
Get the app today!
ESM
ESM

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com