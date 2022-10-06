New Study Finds That Europe Consumes 45% Of World’s Sustainable Palm Oil

A new report has found that Europe is by far the largest consumer of sustainable palm oil in the world, accounting for 45% of total global use of certified sustainable palm oil.

Jointly commissioned by the Roundtable on Sustainable Palm Oil (RSPO), European Palm Oil Alliance (EPOA) and IDH - The Sustainable Trade Initiative, the report, Sustainable Palm Oil: Europe's business - fact, analysis and actions to leverage impact, presents an in-depth analysis of the current trends and developments in the European palm oil market and supply chain.

Key Findings

By reaching 93% uptake of certified sustainable palm oil in Europe, the palm oil sector is at the forefront of sustainability, and ahead of most other commodities, even before legislation.

This is followed by certified sustainable palm kernel oil (CSPKO) at 62% and certified sustainable palm kernel expeller (CSPKE) at only 5%, indicating that sustainable sourcing needs to be further developed in some sectors. CSPKO and CSPKE are mainly used in the oleochemical and feed sectors, respectively.

Tailor-Made Actions

With the ability to influence a reduction in the environmental impact of food supply chains, consumer goods manufacturers, retailers and traders are provided with tools to take the necessary measures. This new report helps companies identify key areas of action depending on their level of maturity in their journey to sustainable palm oil.

Whether a company is at the forefront, already underway, or taking steps for the first time to improve sustainability in its supply chain, the report helps companies provide the most important information they need to advance their sustainable palm oil journey and be prepared for upcoming legislation on deforestation-free products.

Dialogue

The strategies and actions in the report will be discussed during The Sustainable Palm Oil Dialogue, the premier conference on sustainable palm oil in Europe being held in the Netherlands on 20 October 2022 and jointly organised by the RSPO, EPOA and IDH. Participants will dive deep into legislation, communication and key innovations in the sustainable palm oil supply chain.

Participants will exchange ideas and knowledge to drive the market transformation of sustainable palm oil in Europe and set the benchmark for other commodities. Download Sustainable Palm Oil: Europe's business - facts, analysis and actions to leverage impact from the RSPO, EPOA and IDH websites.

To register for SPOD, visit www.spod-europe.eu. For queries, write to [email protected].

