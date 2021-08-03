Newtrition X At Anuga Set To Focus On Personalised Nutrition

Published on Aug 3 2021 9:15 AM in A-Brands tagged: Anuga / Trade Fair / Newtrition X

The third edition of Newtrition X is set to take place this year alongside Anuga 2021, the world's leading trade fair for food and beverages.

Newtrition X, which features the motto 'Personalised Nutrition in Practice', will run alongside the Anuga Innovation Summit on 12 October, as part of Anuga's hybrid trade show offering.

Attendees can look forward to a varied programme of nine presentations from speakers renowned in their fields, including Peter Heshof, Bloom trend and marketing agency, who will be the keynote speaker and examine the topic 'What do consumers want next?' when it comes to personalised nutrition.

Defining Personalised Nutrition

“For big companies, it is hard to make a million personalised products," he explains. "But what they can do is to create a million personalised advices and indicate which existing products work best. Food companies should therefore work together with distinguished companies from the ecosystem of personalised nutrition to help them innovate and ensure they are future-proof."

Elsewhere, Sergej Vdovitchenko of Austria's My Healthy Food, will use the event to introduce the first direct-to-consumer food webshop that uses personalised nutrition as a guiding principle.

Using an AI-driven approach based on an individual’s microbiome, the webshop guides consumers towards healthier food choices and enables them to make decisions based on what is best for their own particular metabolism.

Other speakers will include Michael Gusko, chairman of the foodRegio Focus Group on personalised nutrition and global director innovation, GoodMills Group; Mariette Abrahams, founder and CEO of Qina, a platform that helps companies find, navigate and compare ecosystem partners in personalised nutrition; Rachel Clarkson, a UK-based dietitian; Benedikt Kurz, business development manager at wearable tech firm Garmin Health; Melissa Snover, CEO and founder, Nourished, and many more.

For further information, visit: https://www.newtritionx.com/en

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Stephen Wynne-Jones. Picture: Newtrition X 2019/Zweilux.