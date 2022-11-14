Nordic Organic Food Fair & Eco Living Scandinavia Opens This Week

The sustainable industry will come together at one of the most important business events in Sweden – the Nordic Organic Food Fair (co-located with Eco Living Scandinavia) on the 16 and 17 November.

Over 500 exhibitors will discuss, demonstrate and sample their latest natural, organic and sustainable products to thousands of buyers, retailers, wholesalers, exporters, importers and distributors across Scandinavia.

From plant-based innovations to certified organic drinks, natural supplements and sustainable beauty products, the event is more than just a tradeshow. It is the place to source planet-friendly solutions to the climate crisis.

To attend, retail professionals can register for a free trade ticket at www.nordicorganicexpo.com.

Brands participating in this year's event include Mossagården, Natessen, Oh Mun Good, Casheury, Acetaia Leonardi, The English Teashop, Drogeriet and Cidrani.

To view the full exhibitor list, visit exhibitormanual.ecolifeshow.com.

New Features

The co-located events have expanded their offering for 2022, with three new sub areas: Natural Beauty Show, Plant Based Show and Natural Health Show.

It will also include a Free From Trail, a new Swedish marketplace area (Saluhallen), the biggest hosted buyer initiative to date, a dedicated meeting planner, a live ‘pitch to the buyer’ session with EgenVårdDistribution, and a new beauty influencer event.

As well as Nordic producers, visitors can explore international products on pavilions from Poland, Greece, Spain, Korea, Bolivia, Lithuania, Latvia, Italy, Ecuador, Peru, Belgium and Austria.

Innovation Zone And Awards

The Innovation Zone will showcase products launched in the last 12 months. Helping to celebrate the best innovations, this is also where visitors cast their votes.

The highest-scoring products are in for a chance of winning in the prestigious Innovation Awards 2022.

Inspirational Free TALKS

Practical insights and panel discussions from leading natural and organic industry commentators will be in the Eco Living TALKS Theatre, Organic TALKS Theatre, and the speaker corner in the Beauty Bar.

IFOAM will host a session titled ‘The BIG Nordic Organic Debate’ with a host of organic leaders.

Other guest speakers will discuss sustainability, organic food market updates, a circular economy, greenwashing, breaking into the mass market, health and the sun, dairy alternatives, Chaga mushrooms, and more.

For more details, visit www.nordicorganicexpo.com/seminars.

