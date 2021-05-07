Notes From Africa: Naivas, Zambian Breweries, Mehadrin, Refriango, Komadi Beverages

Published on May 7 2021 8:03 AM in A-Brands tagged: Zambia / Kenya / Angola / Morocco / Ethiopia / Rwanda / Notes From Africa

ESM is proud to launch a new weekly series, Notes From Africa, which will bring you the latest retail, consumer goods and food and beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

In this week's report:

Kenya: Naivas To Open Three New Outlets by Mid-June

Kenyan supermarket chain Naivas is to launch three new stores by mid-June as part of its expansion into the domestic market. Of the branches, two will be located in Nairobi, while one will be in Kisumu. This move will bring the retailer's total number of outlets to 74. The company wants to strengthen its grip on the retail sector in a market where Carrefour has increased its investment in recent months. Founded in 1990 in Nakuru, Naivas employs 5,000 people.

Zambia: Zambian Breweries To Invest €15m In 2021 To Expand Its Operations

Zambian Breweries, Zambia's leading brewer, will invest $18 million (€15 million) this year in the expansion of its plants based in Lusaka and Ndola. The investment will enable the company to increase its production capacity by a third to meet growing consumer demand. It plans to acquire six new beer fermentation tanks, with a capacity of 240,000 litres each, and to import modern equipment. The company is a subsidiary of AB InBev and has a broad portfolio of brands, including Castle Lager, Castle Milk Stout and Mosi Lager.

Rwanda: New Banana Beer Factory Opens

In Rwanda, a new plant for the production of craft beer from the fermentation of bananas has been opened. At a total cost of 1.2 billion Rwandan francs (€ 999,000), the plant has an installed capacity to produce 28,000 litres of beverages per day. It was installed by the Rwamagana Banana Community Processing Centre following five years of construction work. The unit plans to facilitate market access for producers by acquiring 65 tonnes of bananas per day and currently employs 17 people on a permanent basis.

Morocco: Israel's Mehadrin To Commence Avocado Production

Mehadrin, Israel's largest grower and exporter of citrus fruits, has announced plans to produce avocados in Morocco. The company has signed an agreement with a local company for the development of 445 hectares. The project will require an investment of 30 million shekels ($7.6 million) over the first three years. The plantation is expected to produce 10,000 tonnes of avocados per year, mainly for export. In Morocco, the total avocado orchard space is estimated at 4,000 hectares.

Angola: Refriango Invests $10million In New Returnable Bottle Filling Line

Refriango Group, one of Angola's leading beverage manufacturers, has launched the construction of a new returnable bottle filling line for its flagship beer brand Tigra. The $10 million (€8.3 million) facility will allow the company to increase its filling capacity by 35%. By introducing returnable bottles to the market, the company aims to minimise its environmental impact. Refriango launched Tigra in April 2016, and currently employs 3,800 people.

Ethiopia: Komadi Beverages Launches Liquor Manufacturing Plant

In Ethiopia, Komari Beverages has inaugurated a new liquor production unit. The $12 million plant has a production and bottling capacity of 27,000 bottles per hour. It will mainly produce a new brand of liqueur called Arada. The drink is composed of 5% alcohol and available in apple, pineapple and lemon flavours. With this investment, the company intends to take advantage of the growing demand for Arada, especially among young adult consumers.

