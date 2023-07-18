Notes From Africa: Arla Foods, Mutandis, Tanzania Breweries Limited

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Tanzania: New Malting Plant Unveiled In Kilimanjaro Region

A new malting plant has opened in Moshi, Kilimanjaro region, Tanzania. Built by Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL), the factory will initially produce 12,000 tonnes of malt a year from locally grown barley, with plans to triple production capacity to 35,000 tonnes by March 2024.

The company will collaborate with over 17,500 small-scale farmers in the Manyara, Kilimanjaro, Mbeya, and Rukwa regions for sourcing raw materials, holding a 75% share of the Tanzanian beer market.

Nigeria: Arla Foods To Improve Bovine Genetics

Danish dairy giant Arla Foods has signed a collaboration agreement with VikingGenetics, a specialist supplier of bovine genetic products and solutions, to enhance reproduction and milk productivity at its new farm in Kaduna, Nigeria. According to local media reports, this partnership will allow Arla Foods to obtain and use 'X-Vik' sexed semen from VikingGenetics's improved bull breeds, designed primarily to increase the chances of procreating female calves by 90%.

The new breeds are expected to produce between 30 and 40 litres of raw milk per day, a significant improvement compared to the local breeds that produce 1.6 litres per day. This initiative aims to improve the supply of dairy products in the country, where over 75% of milk consumption needs are still covered by imports, estimated at over 2.2 million tonnes per year.

Morocco: Mutandis Expands Into Bottle Water Market

In Morocco, Distra, a subsidiary of the Mutandis Group, has agreed to acquire all shares in Euro Africaine des Eaux (EAE) from the Société des boissons du Maroc (SBM). The transaction, valued at 380 million dirhams ($38 million), is expected to be completed by the end of July 2023.

This acquisition will enable Mutandis to add mineral water to its beverage business portfolio, which previously focused only on fruit juices. The mineral water market in Morocco is experiencing steady growth, driven by increasing awareness of low-quality tap water. Mutandis aims to compete in this industry, currently dominated by Eaux Minérales d'Oulmès, the biggest player.

Tanzania: New Cassava Processing Units To Be Built

The Cereals and Commodities Board (CPB) in Tanzania plans to establish 25 cassava processing plants to increase local value-added processing. These units will be set up across the country in suitable areas for cassava production.

Tanzania aims to triple cassava production to over 24 million tonnes by 2030, up from around 8 million tonnes in 2020. The country is Africa's sixth-largest cassava producer, following Nigeria, DRC, Ghana, Angola, and Mozambique.

Côte d'Ivoire: Agro-industrial Cashew Processing Zone Is Completed

The development of a new agro-industrial zone dedicated to cashew nut processing in the town of Korhogo, Côte d'Ivoire, has been completed. With a total investment of 7.5 billion Fcfa ($12.5 million), it covers 28.7 hectares and integrates seven processing units, storage warehouses, a drying area, a cashew shell valorisation centre, and a wastewater treatment plant.

Côte d'Ivoire ranks as the world's third-largest cashew nut processor, after Vietnam and India.

Nigeria: Rice Processing Plant Commissioned

A new rice processing plant has been launched in Kwali, Abuja, Nigeria. The unit has a processing capacity of 90 tonnes of rice per day.

The launch comes as the country aims to boost milled rice production to achieve self-sufficiency. Nigeria is currently the largest rice importer in Africa.

© 2023 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-brand news. Article by Espoir Olodo. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.