Notes From Africa: Cherry Time, Sano Dia, Legendary Foods Africa

Here's the latest in ESM's regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food-and-beverage stories from across the African continent.

Nigeria: Edo State To Launch Chicken Processing Plant

In Nigeria, the Edo State government has partnered with Heifer International and Amo Farm Sieberer Hatchery Limited (AFSH) to set up a poultry processing plant. The facility will have a processing capacity of 10,000 birds per day and aims to boost local poultry production to meet the growing demand for chicken meat in the domestic market.

The unit is expected to improve the income of nearly 500,000 small-scale farmers by 2030. Currently, Nigeria only produces 300,000 tonnes of chicken meat per year, which is less than 30% of the estimated 1.5 million tonnes of consumption per year.

South Africa: Cherry Time Launches New Packaging Plant

South African fruit company Cherry Time has commissioned a new packaging and handling facility in Ceres, Western Cape. Covering an area of 0.5 hectares, the facility is equipped to pick, pack and ship 6,000 tonnes of cherries per season. The new investment is aimed at reducing post-harvest losses through packaging.

Mozambique: New Cashew Processing Factory To Be Launched

A cashew processing factory will soon begin operations in the Northern Province of Nampula, Mozambique, bringing the total number in the country to 12. According to the government, the new factory is undergoing tests and will be operational soon. The processing unit can handle 15,000 tonnes of nuts a year and is part of the authorities' efforts to improve financing capacity and expand cashew processing.

Angola: Sano Dia To Unveil $70m Sausage Factory

Agribusiness company Sano Dia has started construction on a sausage manufacturing unit in the Luanda-Bengo Special Economic Zone (EEZ) in Angola. The new plant, which will cost $70 million and be co-financed by the Angolan Investment Bank (BAI) and the Atlantic Millennium Bank (BMA), is scheduled to start operating in October 2023. It will have an installed capacity of 100 tonnes per day and will initially depend on imports for raw materials.

The company plans to gradually substitute its chicken meat purchases with a poultry farm as the unit evolves. The project will create 90 new job opportunities. The import bill for sausages and derived products in Angola increased by 10% to more than $55 million in 2021.

Ghana: Baylis Emerging Markets Invests In Legendary Foods Africa

Legendary Foods Africa, a Ghanaian food technology company focused on producing insect proteins for human consumption, has secured a growth capital investment from Africa-focused private equity firm Baylis Emerging Markets.

The amount was not disclosed, but the investment will enable Legendary Foods Africa to industrialize its production and processing capabilities. The company has developed a unique, sustainable farming system that provides a resource-efficient and accessible form of protein.

Egypt: El Rashidi El Mizan To Invest $150m In Expansion

The Egyptian food company El Rashidi El Mizan is planning to build six new production lines in the second half of 2023, at a cost of $150 million. This investment is part of an expansion strategy aimed at doubling the company's monthly production capacity to 10,000 tonnes over the next five years.

Founded in 1889, El Rashidi El Mizan produces a variety of confectionery products, including molasses, tomato concentrates, and sesame creams (Tahina). The company has six factories based in the city of October 6 in the governorate of Giza in northern Egypt.

