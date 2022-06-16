Notes From Africa: Delta Corporation, Auchan, Anouar Invest Group

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food and beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Zimbabwe: Delta Corporation Reports Increase In Revenue

Delta Corporation, Zimbabwe’s leading brewer, has posted a 58% rise in sales to ZW$109.5 billion ($302 million) in its fiscal year ended March 31. This performance was driven by higher volumes in barley and sorghum-based beers. With this growth in revenues, Delta’s earnings before interest and tax increased by 37% year-on-year. Delta Corporation is the country's biggest brewer, producing brands such as Castle Lager, Golden Pilsener and Zambezi Lager.

Zambia: Corn Processing Plant Commissioned

In Zambia, a corn milling unit has been commissioned in Kabwe. The 2.5 million kwachas ($39,000) plant was built by agribusiness company OTH Kalume, and can process 400 bags of 25 kg of maize per day. The company plans to export its products to the DRC which is one of the biggest market for the country. Zambia is the second largest producer of maize in Southern Africa.

Madagascar: Government Launches Poultry Processing Plant

Madagascar's government has unveiled a new poultry processing facility in Anosimanjaka in the north of the country. The new factory has a maximum processing capacity of 20,000 chickens per day. According to the authorities, it will help meet local demand for poultry meat and replace imports of meat products.

Tanzania: Milk Processing Plant To Be Built In Mpanda

In Tanzania, the government plans to build a milk processing plant in Mpanda in the Katavie region in the south west of the country. At a cost of 120 million shillings ($1 million), the unit will reduce milk production losses, estimated at 50% of the total volume produced annually in the region, or about 26.5 million litres. The country is one of the major milk producers in East Africa, producing an estimated 3.16 billion litres of milk per year.

Côte d'Ivoire: Auchan To Launch Its First Outlet In June

In Côte d'Ivoire, the French retail group Auchan plans to open its first outlet by the end of June. According to the company, this initiative is a part of expansion strategy that aims to launch 80 stores in the long run. It should be noted that the retailer will face competition from many local and foreign players such as the Société Ivoirienne de Promotion de Supermarchés (Prosuma), Compagnie de distribution de Côte d'Ivoire (CDCI) and its French counterpart Carrefour. Established in sub-Saharan Africa since 2014, Auchan currently has 19 stores in Senegal and two franchise stores in Mauritania.

Morocco: Anouar Invest Group to Expand Biscuit Factory

Moroccan industrial group Anouar Invest is to spend 350 million dirhams ($ 35 million) to expand the production capacity of its Best Biscuits factory, located 30 kilometres from Casablanca. This project, which will run until 2024, will enable the company to increase supply to meet the demand of the domestic market. This initiative should create 700 new jobs at the facility, which produces cookies, wafers and sponge cakes.

