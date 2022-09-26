Notes From Africa: Julius Berger, Mosel Group, Garden Fresh, Modern Mills, Ganic Foods

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food and beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Nigeria: Julius Berger Unveils Cashew Processing Plant

Nigerian construction company Julius Berger has unveiled a cashew processing plant in Lagos State. The unit, based in Epe, has a processing capacity of 60 tonnes of cashew per day. It marks the group's first foray into the agricultural sector and is expected to enhance the value-add generated by the cashew industry. The country currently processes 15,000 tonnes of cashew nuts out of a production of nearly 260,000 tonnes per year.

Angola: Mosel Group To Set Up Fruit Tea Facility

In Angola, agro-industrial and pharmaceutical group Mosel is planning to unveil a tropical fruit tea production unit, located in the province of South Cuanza, in the first quarter of 2023. At a total cost of $2 million, the new plant will have a monthly production capacity of four tonnes, developing six varieties of tea with fruit flavours including avocado, pineapple, mango and passionfruit. According to the group, the factory will provide an outlet for about 52 farm households. In addition, it also plans to develop an orchard of 350 hectares to ensure a continuous supply of raw materials.

Rwanda: Fruit And Vegetable Packaging Unit Launched In Masoro

Rwandan agri-food company Garden Fresh has unveiled a $1 million packing station based in Masoro in the country's Northern Province. Covering an area of 600 square metres, the new unit has a cold storage facility with a capacity of between 25 and 30 tonnes of horticultural products. The station is expected to reduce post-harvest losses by 30% and generate 300 jobs. In Rwanda, the main horticultural products include onions, peas, tomatoes, carrots, mushrooms and aubergines.

Niger: Government Commissions Milk-Processing Unit

Niger's government has completed the installation of a dairy product manufacturing unit based in Gaya in the Dosso region, in the southwest of the country. The new unit is equipped with a complete line of industrial production of three flagship products, namely liquid yogurt, fresh pasteurised milk and UHT milk. It will depend mainly on raw milk obtained from farmers and collection centres for its supply. In 2020, Niger produced nearly 1.5 billion litres of milk worth more than 440 billion FCFA ($663 million), according to data from the Ministry of Agriculture.

Liberia: Modern Mills To Establish Flour Mill

Agro-industrial group Modern Mills Liberia is set to build a plant dedicated to the processing of wheat into flour and derived products. The facility will be located in Montserrado County, in the east of the country. The mill, whose total cost is estimated at $40.5 million, will have a processing capacity of 150 tonnes of wheat per day. It is expected to employ at least 150 people during its first five years of operation. According to the authorities, the project will increase the country's wheat-crushing capacity to improve the level of local wheat flour supply. In 2019, Liberia imported more than 2,700 tonnes of wheat flour, worth $1.8 million, to meet its consumption needs.

Nigeria: Ganic Foods Set To Expand Into Vegetable Oils

In Nigeria, the agri-food company Ganic Foods has received 16.56 billion nairas ($38 million) in financing from the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank). This funding will enable the company to pursue its expansion strategy in vegetable oils, it said. The company aims to invest 27 billion nairas in the construction of a palm kernel plant, a soybean solvent extraction plant and a vegetable oil refinery in Ogun State. Nigeria continues to strive for self-sufficiency in edible oil production and meets the supply gap in oil through imports.

