Notes From Africa: Nestlé Ghana, Grands Moulins d'Abidjan, Marrakech Fine Food, Gooo Delivery

Angola: Government Commissions Confectionery And Cookie Unit In Viana

Angola’s government has unveiled a €43 million cookie and confectionery manufacturing plant in Viana, Luanda province. The unit, Dulceria Nacional, has been builtt on an eight-hectare site. It is equipped with three production lines, that will produce 4,000 tonnes of candy, 7,500 tonnes of cookies and 3,000 tonnes of lollipops on an annual basis. According to the authorities, the unit already employs 120 people and will eventually generate 500 additional jobs.

Ghana: Nestlé Launches New Infant Cereal Line

In Ghana, the local subsidiary of the Nestlé Group (Nestlé Ghana Limited) has commissioned a new infant cereal line in the Tema industrial zone, near the capital, Accra. At a total cost of 175 million cedis (€21 million), this production line will increase the manufacturing capacity of the Cérelac brand of flour by 6,700 tonnes. It will enable the company to expand its offer both locally and in the African sub-region. Present in Ghana since 1957, Nestlé also produces milk, coffee and chocolate in the country, sourcing locally-produced rice, wheat, flour and sugar from Ghanaian suppliers.

Côte d'Ivoire: Grands Moulins d'Abidjan Launches New Grain Silos

In Côte d'Ivoire, Grands Moulins d'Abidjan (GMA) has commissioned six new grain silos. These facilities, which have a total capacity of 28,000 tonnes, required an investment of €15 million. They will enable the company to increase its storage potential in the West African nation to 50,000 tonnes of grain. This will help GMA to process 300,000 tonnes of grain annually, to meet the growing flour needs of the national market, both from consumers and from the bakery industry.

Morocco: Chocolate Processing Plant Commissioned

Marrakech Fine Food (MFF), a Moroccan agrifood manufacturer, has inaugurated a €6.7 million cookie and chocolate processing factory in the Sidi Ghanem industrial zone, located in Marrakech. The investment will strengthen the company's production capacity and is set to create 80 direct jobs. The project should also help increase the level of supply for these product categories on the international market.

Egypt: Gooo Delivery Closes Pre-Seed Round

On-demand delivery startup Gooo Delivery has closed a pre-seed round to scale its services in Egypt and Middle East region. Founded in 2020, Gooo Delivery, which uses an app-based platform, wants to improve its technical capabilities and grow its business by updating and developing its offering.

Zimbabwe: Dairibord Records 48% Increase In Sales Volumes

Zimbabwe's leading milk processor, Dairibord Holdings, has recorded a 48% increase in sales volumes for the year ending December 2021, its best performance for five years. The jump to 94.2 million litres was largely driven by significant growth in the beverage segment. Sales for the year increased 55% over the previous year to Z$13.17 billion (€34.4 million), driven by 48% volume growth. Meanwhile, the group achieved an operating profit of Z$791 million (€2 million) while after-tax profit of Z$61 million (€161,000), has increased 149% since last year.

