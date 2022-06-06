Notes From Africa: Oland Group, Kerry Group, Bralirwa, SUCAF

Here’s the latest in ESM’s regular series, Notes From Africa, which brings you the latest retail, consumer goods, and food and beverage stories from across the African continent. Past editions can be found here.

Morocco: Oland Group Launches Cheese Processing Lines

Moroccan agri-food company Oland Group has launched four new cheese processing lines at its Casablanca-based plant. At a total cost of 80 million dirhams ($8 million), this unit aims to strengthen the company’s presence in the agri-food sector. According to Marwane Anbaoui, the company's CEO, the facilities should help generate 40 million dirhams ($4 million) in revenue by 2024. Founded in 2002, Oland has a production capacity of 15,000 tonnes of products per year and employs nearly 400 people.

Rwanda: Government To Build 10 New Pig Abattoirs

In Rwanda, the government plans to spend 1.4 billion francs ($1.3 million) on the construction of 10 pig slaughterhouses across the country. This initiative will help solve issues relating to the quality of pork available on the market, the group said. The investment comes as the country aims to more than double pig meat production to over 67,000 tonnes by end of 2022 through its Livestock Master Plan.

South Africa: Kerry Group Open Food Ingredients Plant In Hammersdale

Kerry Group has launched a new manufacturing facility in Hammersdale, KwaZulu-Natal. The new 10,000 square metre facility, costing a total of $38 million, is the largest food ingredient manufacturing facility in Africa. Kerry Group has been operating in South Africa since 2011 and is also active in the dairy, meat processing and food preservation sectors.

Rwanda: Bralirwa Posts Reports 15% Increase In Revenue In 2021

Rwandan beverage manufacturer Bralirwa has posted revenue of 123.5 billion francs ($120 million) in its 2021 financial year – an increase of around 15% compared to the previous year. The result comes as the company registered a 9% improvement in sales volumes due to the relaxation of COVID-related restrictions. Founded in 1957, Bralirwa is a subsidiary of the Dutch brewing group Heineken.

Uganda: Government Commissions Sugar Factory

A new sugar factory, Kiryandongo Crest Sugar, has been launched in Mutunda in the Kiryandongo district of Uganda. Costing $60 million, the new factory was developed by the Sarrai Group and has a maximum production capacity of 4,000 tonnes of sugar per day. It is part of an agro-sugar complex covering about 5,200 ha, which also includes a sugarcane plantation. According to officials, the factory is expected to generate 3,000 new jobs in the long term.

Côte d'Ivoire: SUCAF Swings Back To Positive Performance In 2021

In Côte d'Ivoire, Sucrerie africaine (SUCAF-CI), a subsidiary of the French group Somdiaa, produced 112,324 tonnes of sugar in its 2021 fiscal year. This result puts an end to two consecutive years of volume decline due to poor weather conditions. The group processed a record level of 1.15 million tonnes of sugarcane in the year, it said.

