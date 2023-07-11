52986C3A-0A1E-42EE-AC3B-BCD6D90CD47D
Oatly Appoints Marie-Jose David As Chief Financial Officer

By Dayeeta Das
Swedish oat drinks firm Oatly Group AB has named Marie-Jose David as its new chief financial officer effective 1 October 2023.

She will lead Oatly’s global finance function, reporting directly to Oatly’s CEO Jean-Christophe Flatin, the company said in a statement.

Flatin welcomed David to the new role and said, "We believe her impressive global and operational experience in scaling world-class and high-growth consumer brands will help Oatly as we expand into new markets, pursue profitable growth, and help convert more people to plant-based consumption."

Marie-Jose David

David is a seasoned professional with more than two decades of global finance and leadership experience, including operational experience with consumer brands.

Most recently, she served as the chief financial officer of Mars Veterinary Health International, a division of Mars Petcare.

Before this, she was the finance chief of the jewellery brand Pandora's American unit and vice president of finance for a professional product division at L’Oréal USA.

David stated, "Oatly is a values-driven, iconic brand redefining the global food system for the sake of our planet.

"I look forward to working with Jean-Christophe and the entire team to leverage Oatly’s innovative and great-tasting plant-based product portfolio to drive long-term growth and shareholder value."

Christian Hanke

David succeeds Christian Hanke, who served as the chief financial officer of Oatly since 2020.

Hanke has decided to relinquish the position and will continue as CFO through 30 September to ensure a smooth transition.

Flatin thanked Hanke for his service and added, "His commitment and financial stewardship have been instrumental to the growth and global expansion we’ve achieved over the last several years, and he leaves the company in a position to continue its mission to convert more consumers to plant-based."

