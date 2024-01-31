Gruppo Veronesi Names Ferrero Italy's Alessandro d’Este As New CEO

Italian cured meats producer Gruppo Veronesi has appointed Alessandro d’Este as the new chief executive officer of Veronesi Holding, effective from April 2024, according to media reports.

Currently, d'Este serves as president and chief executive of Ferrero Commerciale Italia, a role he took up in 2016.

He will succeed Luigi Fasoli, who has decided to retire from the position but continue as the company's president.

Fasoli has served as the top boss of Grupo Veronesi since 2011.

d'Este is an experienced professional, having previously served as the CEO of Italian confectionery group Bauli from 2013 - 2015.

He also served in various top management roles in Pirelli Tyre from 2007-2012, including as CEO of its Italian unit.

From 2000 to 2007, he was with L’Oréal as general manager of the consumer, luxury, professional and pharmaceutical divisions in South East Europe.

He was responsible for product and brand portfolio management, media investment strategy, distribution coverage, sales policy re-thinking, logistic network re-organisation, Human Resources and organisation development.

Before joining L’Oréal, he spent five years with the Coca-Cola Company as sales and trade marketing director of Italy.

Grupo Veronesi

Grupo Veronesi employs around 8,400 people across 24 production sites in Italy.

The cured meat company closed its 2022 financial year with consolidated net revenues of €3.65 billion, driven by sales across Italian and international markets.

The company's 'Made in Italy' exports reached over 70 countries and accounted for 14% of its total turnover in this period.

In 2021, Grupo Veronesi acquired Parma-based Certosa Salumi - a company specialising in the production, seasoning and packaging of traditional Italian cured meats.