Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2024 To Feature 300 High-Profile International Buyers

The fifth edition of Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia will bring together top producers, buyers and distributors from around the world to help forge business relationships and bolster the Spanish presence in international markets.

Key decision-makers from supermarkets, retailers, distributors, wholesalers, importers and exporters, as well as buyers responsible for the sourcing of natural, organic and sustainable products, will gather once again at Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia on 4 and 5 June 2024 at the IFEMA Madrid Exhibition Centre, with the most comprehensive Hosted Buyers programme to date.

In total, 300 high-level international buyers from across Europe, as well as from regions around the world, especially from the United States, the Middle East and Asia, among other countries, will attend the event, seeking the latest product innovations and establishing contacts with industry professionals.

With a minimum of five meetings per Hosted Buyer, more than 1,500 business meetings are guaranteed.

Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2024 will also offer Spanish organic producers the opportunity to explore and penetrate new international markets, with an ambitious and new exporter programme backed by Ecovalia, the main sponsor of the fair, and the Spanish Federation of Food and Drink Industries (FIAB).

All this will be backed by the implementation of IFEMA Madrid's innovative Live Connect platform for networking and contact generation with artificial intelligence, which will offer an innovative approach and effectiveness in B2B meetings.

The International Hosted Buyer & Hosted VIP programmes will help encourage both current and potential clients to visit the fifth edition of the fair.

They also offer exclusive advantages to participants, such as full or partial coverage of travel and/or accommodation expenses, permanent access to the VIP lounge and networking events during the fair, as well as a personalised meeting planning service and strategic advice to face the challenges of exporting organic products.

Co-organised by Diversified Communications and IFEMA Madrid, Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2024 will have the support of Ecovalia as the main sponsor.

It will also be endorsed by Alimentos de España, INTERECO, Agrobio Portugal, PortugalFoods, ACES, AER, CIAO-IICA, CAAE, ASOBIO, CAERM, CAECV, CAEM, Biocop, Biogran, Proexport, FIAB, Fedacova and FiBL, and the Spanish autonomous regions of Andalusia, Extremadura, Region of Valencia, La Rioja, Castile-La Mancha, Region of Murcia, Community of Madrid, Navarre, Castile-Leon, Galicia, Catalonia, Balearic Islands and Canary Islands, among others.

