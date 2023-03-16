Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia Presents An Edition Full Of Novelties With A Focus On Retail

The organic sector will meet again in Spain, on 7 and 8 June, with the fourth edition of Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia.

This is an edition that, as the organisers – Diversified Communications and IFEMA Madrid – have already advanced, will be the ‘most important’ to date and will launch new sections, new tasting spaces, and activities focused on networking and the latest market trends.

The fair incorporates Organic Fresh Iberia, a new section dedicated to fresh products, which will be added to its usual areas – Organic Food Iberia, Eco Living Iberia and Organic Wine Iberia – to showcase the best fresh and minimally processed products.

At Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia 2023, visitors will find the Olive Oil Tasting Gallery, a self-guided tasting space where visitors can taste the best organic olive oils with the help of descriptive sheets.

Recognition For The Best Retailers

Organic Food & Eco Living Iberia will host the first edition of the Eco & Organic RETAIL Awards, designed to recognise and celebrate the importance of the buying-and-selling experience in store.

The awards will be given in five categories: Best Specialised Bio Store, Best Bio Supermarket, Best Bio Online Store, Best Marketing Campaign for the Promotion of Organic Products, and Best Initiative to Improve the Shopping Experience.

It will also recognise the most outstanding business people and brands in the specialised organic sector, with the Top 50 Leaders of the Bio Sector – Personality of the Year Award.

A Complete Offer

The fair will also host the latest trends in the natural and sustainable world, with the participation of the leading producers and distributors of natural and organic cosmetics, textile and fashion products, household items and drugstores at Eco Living Iberia.

At Organic Wine Iberia, a wide variety of organic wines and spirits will be unveiled, under the name of Wine Desk, in addition to tastings located in the Wine Tasting Gallery.

In the Innovation Zone, a wave of products launched in the last 12 months, which will compete for the Eco & Organic Awards Iberia 2023, will be presented.

