Orkla Alternative Proteins Invests In Two Startups

Orkla Alternative Proteins has invested in two startups, Change Foods and Arkeon, which use technology to produce cheese and proteins of the future.



The latest announcement follows previous investments in the sector from the group, such as the purchase of SR Food A/S, the Danish sales and distribution company.

Change Foods And Arkeon

Change Foods is a startup that manufactures cheese through a process known as precision fermentation.

Although cheese is the primary focus at present, the group aims to use precision fermentation to make tasty, nutritious alternatives to other dairy products, such as yoghurt, butter, ice cream, and milk, Orkla noted.

Established in 2019, Change Foods has 15 employees and is located in California.

Elsewhere, the startup company Arkeon Biotechnologies is attempting to produce alternative proteins from CO2 in a sustainable and cost-effective way.

Research by Arkeon has identified a unique microorganism that can produce both essential and non-essential amino acids and peptides that will enhance the quality of plant-based products. Orkla added.

The company was established in 2021 and is located in Vienna and Tulln in Austria.

Orkla Alternative Proteins CEO Comments

Elin Tveito Lidman, CEO of Orkla Alternative Proteins, said, “These investments are completely aligned with Orkla’s strategy of partnering with innovative technology companies that can contribute to even better products for our businesses and plant-based brands. Both companies use precision fermentation to create unique proteins in a sustainable and, over time, a more cost-effective way than the traditional meat and dairy industry.

“This is a technology platform that we firmly believe will play a key role in protein production in the future. Consumers are increasingly asking for healthier, more sustainable alternatives to meat and dairy products. Orkla’s ambition is to be one of Europe’s leading players in the alternative protein market by 2030.”

Read More: Alternative Proteins Making Waves In The Seafood Category: Analysis

© 2022 European Supermarket Magazine – your source for the latest A-Brands news. Article by Conor Farrelly. Click subscribe to sign up to ESM: European Supermarket Magazine.