Ornua Ingredients Europe Partners With Aymes International

Published on Jul 7 2021 11:59 AM in A-Brands tagged: Ornua Ingredients Europe / Aymes International / protein supplements

Ornua Ingredients Europe has announced a long-term supply partnership with Aymes International, a provider of oral nutritional supplements and clinical nutritional products.

The partnership will see several million sachets of Aymes Shake powder produced at the group's nutritional ingredients processing facility in Leek, Staffordshire, UK.

Aymes Shake Powders

Aymes Shake powders are nutritionally balanced, high protein supplements that help tackle disease related malnutrition in patients.

Initially available in strawberry and chocolate flavours, the first 57g powder sachets rolled-off the production line this month.

The partnership has resulted in the installation of a new £500,000 state-of-the-art single sachet packing line at Leek.

This investment further expands the company’s capacity and capabilities in the blending and packing of dairy and food based powdered beverages, with its move into a smaller sachet format expected to open up further commercial opportunities.

Growth Opportunities

Commenting on the new partnership Alastair Jackson, sales and marketing director of Ornua Ingredients Europe, said, “We are immensely proud to be partnering with Aymes International, who have established a reputation as being a leader in the supply of high quality and innovative nutritional supplements in the fast growing and dynamic ‘food for special medical purposes’ market."

"We believe that our complementary skills and experience will provide further opportunities to grow and develop the partnership and expect over time to introduce new products and range extensions."

"The partnership with Aymes International is in line with our strategy for our Leek nutritional ingredients facility which is focused on securing long term supply relationships that provide not only a route to market for our dairy powders but also a route to added value markets with strong growth potential," added Jackson.

Sofia Raquel, head of contracts and supply at Aymes International, said, "Since our [foundation] in 2013, our success has been based upon our pledge to produce nutritional supplements to the highest standards, which provide real value without compromising on quality, taste or service.

"We believe that our new partnership with Ornua Ingredients Europe will enable us to continue to deliver on this pledge and over time grow and develop the Aymes range still further."

© 2021 European Supermarket Magazine. Article by Conor Farrelly.