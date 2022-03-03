PepsiCo Launches Education Programme For Employees

PepsiCo has launched a debt-free education programme – myeducation – which will enable more than 100,000 US-based employees to develop their skills and take their careers in a new direction.

The programme will give employees access to more than 100 flexible education and upskilling programmes from several schools and universities.

The cola giant will cover 100% of tuition costs, books and fees for a wide variety of programmes enlisted in the debt-free catalogue, in addition to its established tuition reimbursement programme.

PepsiCo And Myeducation

The programme was designed in partnership with Guild Education, a US-based education and upskilling platform, and furthers the company’s pep+ (PepsiCo Positive) commitment.

The pep+ strategy aims to achieve an end-to-end transformation with sustainability at the centre of how the company will create growth and value and inspire positive change for the planet and people.

“As the workforce changes, PepsiCo is committed to making sure our associates grow with it, not just for the benefit of our organisation, but also to build and support the communities in which we operate,” said Ronald Schellekens, chief human resources officer at PepsiCo.

“By investing in targeted upskilling programmes for in-demand roles and providing access to opportunities for higher learning, we can help ensure a future ready workforce.”

Education paths offered through the programme include high school certificates, undergraduate degrees, trade upskilling programmes such as CDL, and bootcamps in specific business-related areas that can be completed in shorter time periods.

Growth Opportunities

Kirk Tanner, chief executive officer of PepsiCo Beverages North America, commented, “myeducation embodies PepsiCo’s commitment to its employees, offering flexible education options that will make a significant impact in individual career paths.

“The programme gives our frontline team members a competitive advantage to transform their careers and livelihoods, while helping PepsiCo strengthen the communities we serve.”

PepsiCo added that its goal is to provide growth opportunities for its associates by helping them grow their skills to achieve better results in current and future roles.

